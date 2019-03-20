Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, hasn’t decided whether to vote for or against a bill to ban non-medical exemptions for vaccinations.

“On one hand, you have to protect the community. When parents aren’t stepping in and taking care of their children, it affects society,” Smith said. “On the other, you have parental rights. Should the government tell parents what to do?”

House Bill 3063 passed out of committee last Thursday and moved to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, where Smith serves as co-vice chair and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, is a member. If the bill survives there, the House and Senate would need to approve and then Gov. Kate Smith could sign it into law.

Smith said the proposed legislation has sparked many a conversation in Capitol corridors and offices.

“It’s the number one topic all legislators are talking about,” Smith said.

“It is an emotional issue for people on both sides,” Hansell said. “Two values are in conflict — parental rights versus public health — and I feel strongly about both.”

Smith posed the dilemma to his 5,000 Facebook friends on Tuesday. He wrote, “Please share your opinion: Before the legislature is the question should immunization be mandatory for all Oregon children? Why?” A few hours later, he had more than 100 replies. Opinion was almost evenly split between yeas and nays.

Here is a sampling of comments:

“We in this country take for granted the fact that our children aren’t exposed to diphtheria, mumps, chicken pox, measles, influenza and polio ... I have come across mothers in other parts of the world who would give their life to protect their children.”

“My government should not be involved in my personal healthcare choices for my child.”

“Vaccinate or keep them home.”

“Government is getting too intrusive.”

“There are immunocompromised children who can’t get vaccinated and rely on herd immunity to keep them healthy. Why should those parents constantly worry if their cancer stricken child is going to get measles?”

“Absolutely. For the same reason wearing a seatbelt is mandatory. For the safety of others as well as yourself.”

“Government doesn’t get to decide how we raise our children,” wrote one man, but also added, “Parents should be held accountable for harm done to their children or others when a simple vaccination would have prevented it.”

Smith was left scratching his head.

“The responses are all over the board,” he said. “When you have a split district, what is the correct thing to do? I’m trying to measure protection of society versus parental rights.”

Hansell said he will likely vote against the bill unless some parental “off-ramps” are added.

During a recent roadshow of the Joint Ways and Means Committee to Eastern Oregon, he listened to constituents troubled about increasing government control.

“They were concerned,” Hansell said. “Where does government oversight or intrusion, as some would call it, stop?”

Currently, parents can opt out of vaccinating their children for both medical and non-medical reasons. Oregon students lacking waivers or up-to-date shot records aren’t allowed to attend school after Exclusion Day, this year on February 20.

In Umatilla County, 178 students were excluded, though most, if not all, were readmitted after getting shots or bringing proof of vaccinations or a waiver.

The bill comes in response to a recent measles outbreak in Washington’s Clark County with 73 confirmed cases. Most victims were young and unvaccinated. Four Oregon cases were linked to the outbreak.

Dr. Richard Lehman, of the Oregon Health Authority, didn’t weigh in on the bill directly, but said a high vaccination rate protects communities against such diseases as measles.

“Measles is such an incredibly infectious disease. In order to protect a population, you need about 94 percent to 95 percent of people vaccinated to get that herd immunity,” he said.

“When there are a bunch of vaccinated folks around an infected person, measles has no place to go and it will die out.”