 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

$1.5M project to add apartments in Downtown Pendleton

Developer Al Plute expects to complete Odd Fellows Temple project by January 2024

  • 0

PENDLETON — Developer Al Plute’s latest project is adding another boost to Pendleton’s downtown housing stock.

Plute is remodeling the 125 year-old Odd Fellows Temple, 19 S.W. Dorion Ave., to house 12 upscale apartments.

Oddfellowtemple_003.jpg
Buy Now

A construction worker installs floorboards to a third floor room Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the Odd Fellows Temple in downtown Pendleton. Developer Al Plute is renovating the building to add 12 apartments. {span id=”docs-internal-guid-dddc213f-7fff-44d7-ab70-6fa34ae5edee”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dddc213f-7fff-44d7-ab70-6fa34ae5edee”} {/span}{/span}
Oddfellowtemple_005.jpg
Buy Now

The Odd Fellows Temple in downtown Pendleton is undergoing renovation Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Developer Al Plute is adding 12 new apartments to the building’s upper floors.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred