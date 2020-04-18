ENTERPRISE — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for poaching a bighorn ram in rural northeastern Oregon has increased, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The reward for information started at $1,000 but has steadily increased thanks to contributions from a variety of groups, including the Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Wildlife Foundation and the Oregon Chapter of the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep.
“Collaborative efforts like this send a strong message that Oregonians feel protective of our fish and wildlife,” said ODFW Director Curt Melcher. “This is a place where we find common ground in our values and beliefs.”
The ram was shot illegally in Wenaha Wildlife Area, outside of Troy, in late January, according to Oregon State Police. The ram was shot near a winter feed station where Oregon Fish and Wildlife staff provide winter food for a variety of animals in the wildlife area while the ground is snow covered.
The animal's trek toward the feeding station makes their presence predictable, which creates opportunities for poachers, officials said.
“Poachers take away opportunities from everyone else out there following the rules,” Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Cpt. Casey Thomas said. “I’m very appreciative of all the different organizations coming together to increase the reward amount, which will hopefully generate a good tip or information that leads us to those responsible for killing this bighorn.”
The ram in question was shot on Jan. 26, according to data from a GPS tracking collar the ram was wearing. When police investigated, they found the tracking collar had been cut off the ram and a severed ear, which has an identification tag, was from an adult ram.
Forensics evidence indicates the animal was shot, OSP Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Chris Hawkins said in a news release.
To provide information on this case or any poaching, call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line by dialing *OSP or 800-452-7888.
