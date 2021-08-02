PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council could get back to business Tuesday, Aug. 3, with selection of residents to fill three vacancies on the council. The three remaining councilors have 10 locals to consider to fill the empty seats.
City Recorder Teri Bacus said the agenda starts with selecting the new council members. Each of the 10 applicants will have 3 to 5 minutes to address the council about why they should get the votes to serve on the volunteer council. The council then will deliberate and can vote to fill one, two or all three sets. She said her recommendation to the council is to select at least one to give the council a quorum and move forward with business.
“We have 10 people, we can fill all three seats,” she said.
The three remaining council members can opt to not select anyone. Bacus said that’s not what she wants to see happen.
Council business has been backing up since July 6, when Jackie Carey and Robbie Young resigned from the council in a dispute concerning the council’s consideration of a policy to allow residents to live in recreational vehicles on private property. Prior to that, Bob Deno resigned due to health issues.
Bacus said she was thrilled so many applied for the vacant seats. If the council has a quorum it can pick up where it left off in the midst of the meeting in early July, including adopting the “Umatilla County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan,” a requirement for seeking disaster mitigation grants under Federal Emergency Management Agency programs.
The council also could consider approving funds for cleaning up and repairing Birch Creek.
Flooding in May 2020 caused the collection of major debris in Birch Creek. The city has about $187,000 for capital improvements in the economic development fund and needs $20,000 for permit fees.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Pilot Rock City Call, 144 N. Alder Place.
