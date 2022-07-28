PILOT ROCK — Elmer Jeffers and Jerrie Gammond of Pilot Rock are to wed Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. in the Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St.
Jeffers turned 101 in April.
“We met at the coffee shop,” Jeffers recalled. “We started talking, had a good time, then courted for about a year and a half. She’s a very fine lady.”
The newlyweds plan a short honeymoon, he said.
“We don’t even know where we’re going yet,” Jeffers said. “Some people financed it, and we look forward to it, wherever we may go together.”
This will be Jeffers’ third marriage.
“I’ve outlived two wives,” he said. “The Lord has been good to me.”
Jeffers was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and lived there for 12 years. He served in the Navy during World War II, and settled in California after the global conflict ended. There, he was in the meat business for 35 years. Jeffers retired at 62, and moved to Pilot Rock 12 years ago.
Jeffers had 12 siblings.
“Just three of the 13 are left now,” he said, “a brother in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a sister in California. We’ve been blessed.”
With his first wife, Jeffers had seven children.
“Only the youngest daughter and eldest son still survive,” he said. “She lives in California, and my son is in Tacoma.”
Jeffers is the great uncle of Harley Jeffers, who, with his wife Dawn Jeffers, are pastors at the Pilot Rock Life Church. A reception follows the wedding at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
“Elmer lives alone, at least for now, drives and shops for himself,” Dawn Jeffers said. “It might take a few rings for him to answer the phone.”
Gammond has lived in Pilot Rock since 1951.
“I was born in Idaho, and met my husband there,” she said. “We had two daughters and a son. He passed away in 2017, and Oromel (her husband) in 2019.”
Oromel Gammond, named for an uncle, went by “Buster.”
“We look forward to a few more years of good marriage together,” Elmer Jeffers said. “I’ve had an amazing life. My parents both lived to ripe old ages. My dad died at 98 and my mom at 95.”
