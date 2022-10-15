PENDLETON — Eight of the state's nine counties with annualized COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population higher than the U.S. average in September were east of the Cascades, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

From highest to lowest were Wallowa, Jefferson, Lake, Wheeler, Wasco, Deschutes, Umatilla and Grant counties. Wallowa County had 9,985 cases per 100,000 and Grant 6,903.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.