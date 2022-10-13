MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation secured more than $15.5 million for expanded high-speed internet deployment and digital skills training to improve access to education, jobs and healthcare on tribal lands.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday, Oct. 12, announced the funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
"Tribal communities deserve robust access to high-speed internet so children are connected to classroom research, small businesses are linked to their customers and families can take full advantage of telehealth opportunities," Wyden said.
Merkley said reliable access to broadband and high-speed internet is a critical need in today's world.
"This funding to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will provide broadband to residents in remote areas of the reservation and help boost the ability to connect with health providers, education opportunities and business resources needed to thrive," he said.
Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, said the tribes for the last five years has been planning and building a fiber optic broadband network to connect its governmental offices, school, health clinic and tribal enterprises that is critical to providing essential governmental services and jobs on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This grant from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration is to invest in installing fiber directly connecting 342 unserved tribal households with a minimum of 100 megabits per second upload and download speed qualifying broadband service.
"This grant will enable our tribe to provide affordable high-speed internet services to the remote areas of our reservation that do not currently have access to the internet," she said.
