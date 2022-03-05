MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has reported an 18-year-old male in Milton-Freewater died Saturday, March 5, from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office in a press release reported it received 911 calls at approximately 12:10 a.m. about gunshots on the 84000 black of Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater. Initial reports indicated there were possibly victims from the shooting.
Sheriff's deputies responded, along with Oregon State Police, the OSP crime lab, Milton-Freewater police and officers from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Walla Walla Police Department.
Investigators on scene confirmed an 18-year-old male from Milton-Freewater had gunshot wounds.
Prior to law enforcement arriving, someone drove the victim in a private vehicle to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. The sheriff's office reported the teen succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The initial investigation indicates the victim was involved in a confrontation at the residence with another male, which led up to the shooting.
There is no additional concern for the general public’s safety, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, and the investigation is ongoing.
