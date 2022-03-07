MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for the shooting death of another teen that occurred Saturday, March 5, in Milton-Freewater.
Manuel Adam Peralez Jr., of Walla Walla, now is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on a probable cause charge of second-degree murder, as well as for second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
The sheriff's office in a press release reported it received 911 calls on March 5 at approximately 12:10 a.m. about gunshots on the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Initial reports indicated two people had been shot. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies, together with Oregon State Police and Milton-Freewater police, responded to the scene.
According to the press release, the investigation showed people at the residence left before law enforcement arrived and took a gunshot victim to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
Jason Samuel Warner, 18, of Milton-Freewater, had been shot multiple times by another male, according to the sheriff's office, after an altercation during a party at the residence.
Walla Walla Police Department and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital as well. Warner died at the hospital.
According to the press release, law enforcement early in the investigation identified Peralez as the lone suspect.
Sunday, March 6, at approximately 11 a.m., Peralez walked into the Milton-Freewater Police Department, which notified the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office working in cooperation with Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla and Pasco were able to establish probable cause for Peralez’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.