WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding three Oregon tribes more than $1.1 million for projects to improve water and air quality and reduce pollution.
The two Democrat senators on Thursday, Sept. 14, in a statement reported the combined total is $1,104,088, with $1 million of that going to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
“Tribal families and community members rely on clean air and water for the health, safety and the economic growth of their communities,” according to Merkley. “It is vital that we support environmental projects that ensure everyone in Tribal communities across the state has the resources needed to live healthy lives.”
“I’m gratified these three tribes have earned this significant federal investment to help ensure their members live in healthy communities,” Wyden stated. “Clean water and air are essential to good health, and I’ll keep battling for similar federal funds that help tribes throughout our state.”
The CTUIR is receiving $1 million to develop a strategic pollution prevention plan, creating a reservation toxic substances inventory through monitoring to identify sources and reduce toxins, implementing a pollution prevention and toxins reduction plan, developing multi-agency toxins reduction and an internal data management system.
The Klamath Tribes is receiving $89,088 for the operation of the tribes’ continuing environmental programs, while giving greater flexibility to improve environmental performance, achieve administrative savings and strengthen the partnership between the tribes and EPA.
And the Burns-Paiute Tribe is receiving $15,000 to support its environmental department staff through trainings on air quality and education and outreach, helping the department enhance air quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.