HERMISTON — One special district in Umatilla County and one in Morrow County received grants to help cover the costs of summer internships.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Hermiston, and West Extension Irrigation District, Irrigon, each received a $3,000 grant from the Special Districts Association of Oregon. The local special districts are among 15 statewide to receive SDAO grants totaling $42,000.
According to a press release from the association, many districts offer summer internships to college-level students in their area who are seeking to learn more about local government careers. SDAO provides 50% matching grants to the districts for the internships. The maximum grant is $3,000 for a project that would cost $6,000 or more.
For grant consideration, districts must submit applications outlining the details of their project, the benefits it will bring to the district and how they will utilize a summer intern. At the end of the summer, recipients must submit a project summary and receipts to the Special Districts Association of Oregon.
Special Districts Association of Oregon represents more than 920 special districts in the state. For more information, visit www.sdao.com.
