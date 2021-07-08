PILOT ROCK — Two Pilot Rock city councilors surprised their community Tuesday, July 6, when they quit the council in the middle of a meeting after a vote in which they were the dissenters.
The abrupt exits of Jackie Carey and Robbie Young drops the council’s membership to three — Raymond Doherty, Kody Johnson and Paula Evoniuk. Councilor Bob Deno recently resigned due to health issues.
City Recorder Teri Bacus said she already posted ads July 7 seeking applicants to fill the seats.
“Until then, we won’t have any city business completed because we don’t have a quorum,” she said.
The East Oregonian was not able to reach Young, but Carey explained they quit because the council voted to go against Oregon law.
The council in June considered passing a ban on residents living in recreational vehicles. That raised concerns from community members, including some who said a ban on RV living would leave them homeless. The situation rubbed Harland Bacus, husband of Teri Bacus, the wrong way.
“I don’t want the city telling me that I can’t put someone up, like family, in my RV in my driveway,” Harland Bacus said. “It was just them telling me what to do with my private property that got my dander up.”
So he and Tiffany Schademan received the OK from the city council to form a citizen action committee to hear from residents about the matter and draft a proposal for the council.
“It’s the first political thing I’ve done in my life, so I was really apprehensive about it,” the retired Navy veteran said, “but I didn’t like the city council doing this.”
Bacus said he talked with numerous residents and found the move to limit living in recreational vehicles as drawing a line between the haves and the have-nots. He presented the committee’s proposal and support for it to the council July 6.
“Our recommendation was that we made it legal to live in an RV on private property, and we had a petition with 228 signatures,” he said, which is about 14% of the town’s population. “And the second recommendation was to put it on the ballot for a vote of the citizens.”
Carey said that raised red flags.
“We have a state law that says you can’t live in an RV in a residential zone, but we have people in town who think they should be allowed to do that,” she said. “And the council was told that.”
The debate on the subject lasted for the better part of an hour and was the only topic the council dealt with. Then Councilor Raymond Doherty moved for the council to accept the proposal so the city could use it and draft an ordinance. The vote went 3-2 in favor of Doherty’s motion. Carey and Young voted against.
“So they are going against the state law,” Carey said July 7. “So myself and Robbie Young resigned because we’re not going to do that, we’re not going against state law.”
She also said she was against the proposal out of concern of what it could lead to.
“I just don’t want our city to turn into Portland,” she aid. “You have RVs, and the the next thing you know, you have tents.”
The departures came as a jolt to those at the meeting.
Harland Bacus said he “was not expecting that at all,” and Teri Bacus called it “a complete surprise.” Mayor Virginia Carnes was in the same boat.
“I was a bit shell shocked,” Carnes said. “Tempers got involved, and it’s a very emotional thing with some people.”
Carey won reelection in 2020, so the term for her position does not expire until 2024. The terms for Deno and Young’s seats expire in 2022.
Carey said she worked for the city of Pilot Rock for 30 years and is sure she is correct about what Oregon law states regarding living in RVs. She said she was disappointed in the other members of the council ignoring the law.
Carnes said it’s time to bring in a lawyer and suss out just what the law says and what kind of ordinance the council can pass — when it has the members to resume business.
