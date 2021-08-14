UMATILLA COUNTY — In defiance of national trends, Umatilla and Morrow counties grew in the 2020 census.
The U.S. Census Bureau released city and county population data Thursday, Aug. 12, revealing Umatilla County grew by 5.5% between 2010 and 2020 and Morrow County by 9.1%. But the overall rate for each county masks growth disparities between communities, with larger population hubs continuing to grow while some smaller towns struggle to keep up.
In Umatilla County, Pendleton and Hermiston were neck-and-neck for the title of the largest city in Eastern Oregon in 2010. By 2020, Hermiston turned its slight advantage into a solid lead, its 19,354 people edging out Pendleton’s 17,107. Hermiston’s 15.6% population increase prompted a celebratory email from Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan to the Hermiston City Council.
“From the raw population perspective, the (data) means that 62% of all growth in Umatilla County since 2010 has occurred within the City Limits of Hermiston, and 73% within Hermiston and Umatilla,” he wrote. “My guess is that if we could run ZIP-code level numbers yet and include growth outside of city limits, the percentage attributed to the entire “west side” is probably well over 80%.”
Pendleton had a more modest growth rate of 3%, but Pendleton Mayor John Turner said that was the right amount of growth based on the city’s current infrastructure.
“We don’t want to grow too fast,” he said.
Around Umatilla County, many small cities saw solid growth.
While the city of Umatilla’s growth slowed from the previous decade, it still grew at a 6.6% clip, while Stanfield also posted a growing population. Both Athena and Weston rebounded to post positive growth after the first decade of the 21st century had them losing people, while Milton-Freewater’s growth slowed considerably to 1.4%. Just north of Pendleton, Helix and Adams posted successive decades of growth.
Most of Umatilla County’s population struggles lay south of Interstate 84. Echo, Ukiah and Pilot Rock all lost people compared to 2010 and, for the latter two, it represented the second decade in a row that they shrunk.
George Murdock, the chair of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, said Umatilla County’s 80,075 population was less than he expected.
“I would have to attribute it to the housing problem,” he said, adding he would expect Umatilla County to post similar numbers to the Willamette Valley once it adds more homes.
The north-south divide is even more stark in Morrow County, which now has a population of 12,186.
Boardman and Irrigon recorded strong growth from 2010, while Heppner, the county seat, lost population for the second consecutive decade. Lexington’s population stayed flat at 238, while Ione gained eight people.
But south county losses weren’t enough to overcome the gains in the north, with Morrow County’s growth percentage representing the highest growth in Eastern Oregon.
Given all the activity in Boardman and the Port of Morrow, Morrow County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Russell said he wasn’t surprised by the census’ figures.
Census shows continued demographic shifts
Charles Rynerson, the coordinator at the Oregon State Data Center at Portland State University, also didn’t find the growth in Umatilla and Morrow counties surprising.
He attributed their growth to existing trends, mainly their status as a commercial and transportation hub in the region, in addition to its growing Latino populations.
When studying 2020 census data, age demographics stood out to Rynerson. Morrow and Umatilla counties have the highest share of residents under 18 in Oregon. But, like the rest of the state, the share of children fell from 2010 to 2020. Across the state and across demographics, birth rates are down.
“In a world where people are getting sick, and the forests are burning and floods are destroying things, I got to believe that it has some impact on young people’s decision about bringing a child into the world,” he said.
Umatilla and Morrow counties also are continuing to see their Latino populations rise. More than 1 in 4 residents now is Latino in Umatilla County, while 41% of Morrow County’s population now is Latino, the highest in the state.
Four out of the five top Oregon counties with the highest share of Latino residents are outside metropolitan areas, and most of the rest of the top 10 are in suburban counties rather than urban.
No county in Eastern Oregon matched the state’s 10% growth rate, and Grant County lost population. But by mostly staving off population decline in 2020, the region and the rest of Oregon defied the national trend. According to the census, hundreds of rural counties nationwide lost population, including states like Alabama, Indiana and Kansas.
