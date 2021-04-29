Occupation: Cider maker at Blue Mountain Cider Co.

Family: Married, six children and 18 grandchildren

Highest level of education: Master’s degree, Eastern New Mexico University

Occupation: General manager at Port of Umatilla

Highest level of education: High school diploma and some college

Family: Married, four children and two stepchildren

Union to hold candidate forum

Blue Mountain Community College’s faculty union is hosting a candidate forum for the BMCC Board of Education candidates over Zoom on Thursday, April 29.

The virtual forum will start at 7 p.m. and include opening statements, prepared questions from the union and audience Q & A.

The link to access the forum is us02web.zoom.us/j/83290551920.