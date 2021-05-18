BOARDMAN — All three incumbents on the Port of Morrow commission will be retaining their seats, according to unofficial election results released after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Rick Stokoe, who was appointed as a port commissioner in 2015 and reelected in 2017, had 47% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Challenger John Kilkenny, an area farmer, had 38% of the vote, while Jonathan Tallman, whose family owns The Farmer's Cup, had the remaining 16%.
Jerry Healy, who has served on the Port of Morrow Commission for 27 years now, was set to return for another term with 63% of the vote. Rick Weiss, pastor of First Baptist Church in Boardman, had 31% of the vote and Chandler Schaak, an insurance agent, had the remaining 7%.
Joe Taylor, a farmer who has served on the port commission for 16 years, was running unopposed, with six write-in votes cast against him out of 1,632 votes total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.