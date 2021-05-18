UMATILLA COUNTY — In an election where less than one-fifth of Umatilla County voters turned out, residents welcomed some new faces to school boards and special districts across the county.
The Umatilla County Elections Division released preliminary results on the evening of Tuesday, May 18, and the final margins could change as votes continue to tally.
With all three Pendleton School Board incumbents retiring this year, each open seat saw a competitive election this cycle.
For Position 1, Beth Harrison, a stay-at-home mother and community volunteer, has garnered far more votes than retiree Rodney Thompson.
Preston Eagleheart, the managing director of Cayuse Government Services, led Blue Mountain Community College employee Joey GrosJacques in the Position 4 race. A third candidate, Chris Garrigues, was listed on the ballot, but he ended his campaign after he was hired at the Pendleton School District.
Attorney Patrick Gregg has a wide lead over activist Briana Spencer in the Position 7 race.
The races for the Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education offered both clarity and confusion.
In the race for Zone 3, farmer Kent Madison ended his campaign and endorsed his opponent health care worker Carrie Sampson-Samuels. But preliminary results showed Madison holding a 25-vote lead over Sampson-Samuels.
In the other two races, Zone 4 incumbent Kim Puzey was on track to turn back a challenge from Umatilla entrepreneur Kipp Barron.
Overall, turnout was very low for the May election, with only 17.9% of Umatilla County voters returning their ballots.
