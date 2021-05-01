About the library district

The Umatilla County Special Library District was approved by voters in 1986 as a special taxing district. It includes all of Umatilla County, with the exception of the city of Hermiston.

The library district’s mission is to work in partnership with the libraries to ensure excellent library services, programs and continuing education opportunities for all.

For questions, contact 541-276-6449, director@ucsld.org or visit www.ucsld.org.