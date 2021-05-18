HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District 1's bond was passing by a significant margin after initial election results were announced after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
The bond had 57% of the vote out of 2,996 votes cast.
The bond will assess up to 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on properties for the next 20 years, which would cost the owner of a home valued at $250,000 about $57.50 per year. The money is for facility upgrades, new equipment and vehicles.
Some of those expenses include new protective turnouts for firefighters, new radios, replacement of decades-old fire trucks, replacement of rescue equipment, repairing leaking roofs, creating a separate living area for women at the main fire station and adding new bays to the Westland station.
