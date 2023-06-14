ANNAPOLIS — Kirk Liscom graduated Pendleton High School in 2019. Now he is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2023, a commissioned U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant and set to begin flight school in Pensacola, Florida, next year.

Liscom graduated with a bachelor of science degree in honors physics amongst a class of 1,010 students. Later this month he will head back to Annapolis to work for a few months, then ship off to Quantico, Virginia, to attend The Basic School, a six-month training that all Marine officers complete. Then it will be on to Pensacola.

