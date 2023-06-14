Kirk Liscom of Pendleton, left, poses with Wesley Armstrong, Pendleton High School football coach, on May 26, 2023, at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation in Annapolis, Maryland. Armstrong was Liscom’s coach when he was a student at Pendleton High School.
Kirk Liscom in 2019 was a senior at Pendleton High School and one of 10 Oregon students then-Rep. Greg Walden nominated for acceptance at one of the country’s military academies. Liscom now is a member of the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2023.
Kirk Liscom of Pendleton, center, poses with his friend, Trent Sorey, left, and fiancee, Carissa Cooley, in front of the dormitory where Liscom lived while attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Kirk Liscom of Pendleton, left, poses with Wesley Armstrong, Pendleton High School football coach, on May 26, 2023, at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation in Annapolis, Maryland. Armstrong was Liscom’s coach when he was a student at Pendleton High School.
Kirk Liscom in 2019 was a senior at Pendleton High School and one of 10 Oregon students then-Rep. Greg Walden nominated for acceptance at one of the country’s military academies. Liscom now is a member of the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2023.
Kirk Liscom of Pendleton, center, poses with his friend, Trent Sorey, left, and fiancee, Carissa Cooley, in front of the dormitory where Liscom lived while attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS — Kirk Liscom graduated Pendleton High School in 2019. Now he is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2023, a commissioned U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant and set to begin flight school in Pensacola, Florida, next year.
Liscom graduated with a bachelor of science degree in honors physics amongst a class of 1,010 students. Later this month he will head back to Annapolis to work for a few months, then ship off to Quantico, Virginia, to attend The Basic School, a six-month training that all Marine officers complete. Then it will be on to Pensacola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.