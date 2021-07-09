SALEM — Three fire districts in Umatilla County received $3,000 each in matching internship grants from the Special Districts Association of Oregon.
The association in a press release Wednesday, July, 7, announced it awarded more than $65,000 total to 23 special districts to help them secure summer internships. In Umatilla County, the Pilot Rock Fire District, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 received grants.
Special districts deliver much-needed services to their communities while supporting the local workforce, according to the press release. In addition, many districts offer summer internships to college-level students in their area who are seeking to learn more about local government careers.
For consideration of a matching grant to support an internship, districts must submit applications outlining the details of their project, the benefits it will bring to the district and how they will use a summer intern.
A project that will cost $6,000 or more is eligible for a grant is $3,000. The district also must provide the matching funds.
At the end of the summer, recipients must submit a project summary and receipts to the Special Districts Association of Oregon.
The Special Districts Association of Oregon represents more than 920 special districts in Oregon, assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services. For more information, visit www.sdao.com.
