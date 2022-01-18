Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner addresses reporters Friday night, Jan. 14, 2022, in the wake of shooting outside WOW Hall, Eugene, that left six people injured. Four of the six victims are from Pendleton.
EUGENE — The Eugene Police Department has released the identities of the six victims of the shooting Friday night, Jan. 14, outside WOW Hall. Four of the victims are from Pendleton.
Eugene police on Jan. 18 reported the victims of the shooting are as follows:
Richard Danial Lemmon, 26, of Pendleton.
Jason Jamell Smith, 25, of San Francisco.
Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan, 25, of Eugene.
Reyshaun Dominic-Joseph Supuni, 30, of Pendleton.
Tristin C. Vanblockland, 26, of Pendleton
Priscila Wavaline Camarena, 21, Pendleton.
All victims are in stable condition and/or have been treated and released.
“Eugene Police detectives want to reiterate the need for witness information and tips to help solve this case,” according to the statement. “There has been some cooperation, which is greatly appreciated, but having a healthy level of solid tips and cooperation is what is going to help investigators.”
Violent Crimes Unit detectives are continuing their work the case, and at this point, there is not enough information to say if the shooting was random or targeted to individuals or a group.
Eugene police set up a tip line for the shooting and is seeking any witness information to help investigators with the case. The tip line’s number is 541-682-5162.
On Jan. 14 at 9:29 p.m., there were reports of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Eugene Police Department, responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire.
The response included 25 Eugene police patrol units plus multiple detective units, with the first arrival. Officers arrived within 2.5 minutes "to a hectic scene of people who had been shot near the walkway/back entrance to WOW Hall, with a loud and frantic crowd,” according to Eugene Police.
Officers rushed to provide medical aid to victims, including applying tourniquets and pressure to wounds, mitigating any potential threats, and coordinated with arriving Eugene Springfield Fire medic units to further treat the victims.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.