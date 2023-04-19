PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is giving 40 acres to the Round-Up City Development Corp. for its multi-million dollar sports complex.

The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, April 18, voted unanimously to contribute the land for the project that would be along Airport Road in the city's urban growth boundary.

