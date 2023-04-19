A sign illustrating the Pendleton Airport Industrial Park stands Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on a 40-acre plot the Pendleton City Council approved April 18 for construction of a regional sports complex off Airport Road at the intersection of Northwest Stage Gulch Road.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is giving 40 acres to the Round-Up City Development Corp. for its multi-million dollar sports complex.
The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, April 18, voted unanimously to contribute the land for the project that would be along Airport Road in the city's urban growth boundary.
“The council heard a presentation and received a request from RCDC previously that the city would contribute property to RCDC as a portion of the cost of the overall sports complex project,” Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said. “Their ask for phase one of construction was $5 million, and it’s expected that the complex would include an RV park, baseball fields, softball fields and potentially soccer fields. The city council agreed it would be beneficial to the local economy, so it voted unanimously to make the land available to RCDC, subject to their ability to get funding.”
The land us at the intersection of Northwest A Avenue and Stage Gulch Road.
“We now have an exclusive right of purchase for the 40 acres we wanted for the sports complex,” RCDC President Joseph Hull said. "That is so we are able to receive dollars from the state Legislature to build. In March, I put in an application for $5 million to Oregon and an application a month later for a federal grant request.”
With RCDC now having an ownership interest in the land, approval of funding requests can go directly into eventual site preparation and construction. RCDC has estimated the complex will cost $40 million to $50 million.
“I’ve gotten very positive feedback that’s made me optimistic about us getting the funding," Hull said "I feel like we’re rounding third base on getting phase one of the sports complex built, I have several presentations coming up, but we should have a solid idea of the future by June.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
