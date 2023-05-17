Lindsay Tice, a psychologist from Pendleton, addresses the Pendleton City Council with her daughter Marissa, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, about the closure of Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare. Marissa is the youngest student attending Room to Bloom at 6 months of age.
Jennifer Costly, board member of the Pendleton Children's Center, addresses the Pendleton City Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, about the closure of Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare. Costly and her fellow board member Kathryn Brown asked the council for $50,000 to accommodate child care needs Room to Bloom's closure has caused.
Erin Biencourt, an attorney from Pendleton, addresses the Pendleton City Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, about the sudden closure of Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare. Biencourt's daughter only needs 90 more days of child care before entering kindergarten. Biencourt said she "couldn't imagine what parents with younger children are feeling."
Becky Wise, a nurse from Pendleton, addresses the Pendleton City Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, about the closure of Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare. Wise emphasized that multiple nurses in Pendleton have children at Room to Bloom, and its closure could impact the quality of health care in the area.
Kathryn Brown, secretary and treasurer for the Pendleton Children's Center, addresses the Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, May 16, 2023, about the closure of Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare. Brown asked the council to consider providing a $50,000 grant so the center could accommodate the community's sudden need for more day care.
PENDLETON — When parents received an email from Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare owner Trina Fell saying the Pendleton facility intended to close for good in 30 days on May 31, many parents felt blindsided.
“This is a desperate situation for the parents of children who are attending Room to Bloom,” said Erin Biencourt, a parent of a student at Room to Bloom. “We had a very high quality and reliable day care and the rug was very much pulled from under parents in an email. Regardless of our satisfaction with the program until then, it was very hurtful and has caused multiple families direct economic hardship.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
