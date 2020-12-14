A drive-thru Christmas

Carrie Brown assists Santa Claus, who paid a visit to the Milton-Freewater Elks Club, to distribute Christmas stockings and stuffed animals on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020. One hundred filled stockings and 80 stuffed animals, donated by PetSmart, were distributed during the event. Vehicles have become the safe space for people to attend events during the pandemic this year, and the holiday season has proven to be no exception.