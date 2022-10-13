This cat waits to greet passengers departing the Boutique Air Pilatus PC-12 the evening of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton. The cat routinely shows up when it hears the evening planes land.
PENDLETON — The night was dark and quiet at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton. In the distance a light descended from the clouds and the familiar roar of an incoming plane filled the air. Seconds later the squeak of the rubber tires touching down on the runway announced the plane has made contact with the ground.
Not two seconds after that, a faint cry came from the shadows — an insistent "meow" that repeated and grew louder as the creature moved closer.
Behind the fence that separates the tarmac from the outside of the airport, near the portable buildings housing temporary bathrooms and offices while renovation is underway, a cat trotted out of the darkness — a friendly tortoiseshell tabby female with a clipped left ear, letting people know she has been spayed, most likely through a local trap, neuter, return program.
The Boutique Air Pilatus PC-12 plane taxied along the tarmac toward the airport, where eight passengers exited. The cat meowed excitedly running seeking attention.
Passengers milled past on the other side of the fence into the portable building housing Boutique's offices. The cat meowed at them, seeking attention. People smiled and waved at the cat as they passed by their new four-legged friend.
Pilot Omar Reynoso, of Morgan Hill, California, has been working with Boutique Air for one year doing this route to and from Portland International Airport to Pendleton. Reynoso confirmed he and the airport cat are good friends.
"When I started they told me to feed the cat," Reynoso said with a laugh. "Like it was one of my tasks."
Reynoso explained he thinks the cat hears the plane coming as it approaches and comes running to wait for them near the exit of the tarmac. As the cat is there waiting for them every evening after they land.
"It knows we are going to feed it," Reynoso snickered.
The pilots wrap up their nightly duties and head over to their crew house to rest, and the little airport cat is right at their heels. The pilots feed her on the porch of the crew house. Reynoso said after awhile she got so comfy with him she started wandering inside. Though really she is supposed to stay outside because some Boutique employees are allergic to cats.
"If we go out to town she waits for us to come back in the parking lot," Reynoso said.
The cat throughout the day usually hangs out around the crew house, directly across the parking lot from the runway, according to airport staff.
Marilyn Barrett, customer service agent with Boutique Air, said the first time she actually met the cat she was doing laundry at the crew house in the middle of the day when the cat wandered into the laundry room to greet her.
"I had heard the meows and looked but never saw the cat," Barret explained. "Then she came and found me."
The tabby has no name, and why she chose to live at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport is unknown.
Perhaps she is an aviation enthusiast, living vicariously through her pilot caretakers. Or maybe like her evolutionary predecessors before her, who domesticated themselves in search of plentiful and easy to come by prey, she is simply using her cute demeanor to secure herself a reliable dinner every night. Even a successful apex predator such as Felix sylvestris catus needs a break sometimes.
