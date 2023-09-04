Sherwood Heights Elementary School teacher Julie Murphey instructs a distance learning math lesson from her classroom on Sept. 9, 2020, in Pendleton. The Pendleton School District for the 2023-24 school year is focusing on teaching strategies and professional development for teachers to regain the momentum schools had before the coronavirus pandemic.
PENDLETON — Pendleton School District Superintendent Kevin Headings said the district's top priority for the 2023-24 school year is pursuing instructional excellence in the classrooms.
He said at its core, that means focusing on teaching strategies and professional development for teachers.
The goal aligns with the district’s strategic plan and also is an effort to regain the momentum schools had before the coronavirus pandemic.
Headings said following the strategic plan is the main reason for the focus. Originally put in place by the previous superintendent and school board in 2017 or 2018, Headings said the district recommitted to the plan in 2022.
The strategic plan details four goals for Pendleton schools. The pursuit of instructional excellence comes first. No. 2 is helping students reach their full potential by being responsive to their needs. No. 3 is creating classrooms and schools without borders with innovative programing. And the fourth gaol is maintaining the district brand.
The plan lists an investment in staff as the primary method to achieve the first goal of instructional excellence. One way the district is doing this is through the staff professional development, which Headings said involves helping staff learn teaching strategies that are known, from experience and educational research, to be effective in the classroom.
Headings listed student engagement strategies such as "turn and talk," where students discuss lessons with a partner, challenging them to think about the lessons then verbalize their thoughts. Another strategy is "think, pair, share," when students are given time to think about lessons and write down their thoughts. He said these strategies challenge students to summarize, analyze and evaluate their work.
"From what I’ve seen around the district last year, we do have a lot of good teachers and we’re already doing a lot of good things in our classrooms across the district," Headings said. "We just need to keep doing what we’re doing and doing it better."
Another reason for the focus on instructional excellence is a continued comeback from the coronavirus pandemic. Headings said these teaching strategies were happening in classrooms before the pandemic, but the pandemic left many administrators and staff apathetic, and students left the district for various reasons. For those reasons among others, Headings said the momentum was lost during the pandemic.
"The focus is getting that momentum back, really reestablishing those good strategies we’ve been doing and getting better at," Headings said.
Headings said the way schools were run during the pandemic was different than normal, and it will take time to grow out of it. But, he said, he already noticed that change happening on the first day of school this year.
"The further away we get from it," he said, "the better it is."
