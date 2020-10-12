The sun breaks briefly below some low-lying clouds as it sets beyond the Spofford Elevator north of Milton-Freewater last week. Rain and wind are in the immediate forecast, according to the National Weather Service, with a high-wind watch issued for the Pendleton area on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from early afternoon through the evening with sustained winds 35-45 mph and some higher gusts expected. Milder winds are likely to continue into Oct. 14, but by Oct. 15 the sun should be out, with temperatures rising back into the high 60s.
