PENDLETON – More than three years after closing due to safety concerns, the playgrounds at Aldrich Park, May Park and Sherwood Park officially reopened Tuesday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at May Park.
The grand opening drew a couple dozen people to May Park Tuesday including County Commissioner George Murdock, Mayor John Turner, and a slew of families eager to play on the new equipment.
Twelve-year-old Brady Hamilton, who has been playing at May Park since before it was closed to the public, expressed his appreciation for the renovation amid swinging back and forth on the swing set. He says that despite his love for the old park, the new one is even better because it offers more variety.
“The old park was worn out and it could’ve broken while we were playing,” said Hamilton “Also, there weren’t any swings to play on at the old park.”
Despite high staff turnover in the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department in recent years, Director Liam Hughes believes that the renovated playgrounds are a collaborative work. He says that the remodeled parks aim to address specific concerns and needs brought up by the community and that community and staff involvement was key in keeping the projects going strong.
“Folks were excited ahead of time so we reached out to community members for ideas and input on the planning,” said Hughes. “Going to the park is a whole family experience so we needed to make parks for people of all ages to sit and play.”
For Melissa Weston and her family, who live near May Park, the playground renovation offers an opportunity to get outside and enjoy a playground within walking distance, a sentiment echoed by others Tuesday evening. Weston said the park’s improvements make them more likely to utilize their neighborhood park as opposed to having to drive to another one.
“Having a new playground means a lot to my girls and I,” Weston said. “We can walk there to get exercise, fresh air and have the added bonus of meeting more of our neighbors.”
May and Sherwood parks received the bulk of the changes, with improved ADA accessibility, new play structures, added picnic tables and renovated restrooms, while Aldrich Park focused on upgrading existing playground structures to address safety concerns. Additionally, a concrete floor was paved for the picnic shelter at Sherwood Park to make the space more suitable for events.
The chair of the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Commission, Kathryn Brown, said that while some may feel nostalgic about the loss of the old playground equipment, the parks were renovated with children’s safety in mind. Brown grew up visiting the playground at Aldrich Park and recalls the level of disrepair that the playground faced even then.
“The chains from the swings would leave rust on your hands and there were sharp metal corners,” Brown said. “When you think about it, would you really want your kids or grandkids playing on something that could hurt them?”
Brown is a former publisher for the East Oregonian and is the vice president of EO Media Group, the newspaper’s parent company.
While the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department hired outside contractors to install the play structures, the concrete work, excavation and landscaping were done in house to help alleviate costs.
The renovations of the playgrounds were made possible through $95,000 in grants, including a $56,500 state lottery grant and several smaller private grants. In addition to fundraising efforts, the city was also aided by playground vendor Gametime of Fort Payne, Alabama, who matched the city’s $50,000 playground equipment purchase.
