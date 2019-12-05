PENDLETON — ’Tis the season for giving, and Umatilla County residents have plenty of options to choose from if they want to make the holidays brighter for someone in need.
One option is getting involved with Blue Mountain Community College Christmas’ Eve dinner, which is now in its 49th year. The event outgrew the confines of the college student union in 2016 and moved to the Pendleton Convention Center, where servers in Santa hats and elf outfits fed about 1,000 hundred hungry diners last Christmas Eve. This is no plastic tablecloth affair — the guests sit at tables with linen cloths and receive plates from volunteer waiters and waitresses. A maître d’ greets them at the door.
Last year, organizers (the school’s ASG) spent almost $3,000 on the dinner, using local vendors like Hill Meat Co. for the traditional ham and dinner rolls made at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute. They always need money to buy food and supplies, along with in-kind donations of food and gifts for Santa to disburse to youngsters, and of course people to give their time. About 80 individuals volunteered at last year’s dinner. {span}This year, students asked community members to “Fill the Tundra” truck outside Bi-Mart in Pendleton during November with toy donations for the event, and free entry was provided at the Dec. 2 Timberwolf men’s home basketball game with the donation of a toy.
“BMCC is so appreciative of the many community organizations and individuals who have contributed to this long-standing tradition,” said BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier. “We have volunteers who have made it a part of their own family holiday traditions to help out at the dinner. I also credit our student leaders, both past and present, who had the idea to have this community dinner, and then have continued it for 49 years now.”
To volunteer or make a contribution, contact Austin Shick at ashick@bluecc.edu. Toys for Santa can be dropped off at the Student Life center in Morrow Hall through Dec. 13.
Outreach Food Pantry (and thrift store)
What is it: This nonprofit organization helps families each month through its food pantry, thrift store and annual holiday bazaar. The group’s mission is to provide food to those in need. The thrift store (located at 440 S.W. Emigrant Ave.) started 10 or 15 years ago as a way to pay the rent and stop relying so heavily on grants. The store sells gently used clothing, household wares and small quilts sewn by volunteer quilters.
How to help: The pantry can use volunteers, monetary donations and gifts of nonperishable food items.
Drop by or call 541-276-2878.
Neighbor 2 Neighbor
What is it: A nonprofit organization, Neighbor 2 Neighbor offers several services to those lacking housing. The Pendleton Warming Station provides overnight shelter in freezing conditions during the winter months. The Day Center offers a place to stay warm for several hours in the morning during extreme cold weather and a cooling station during sweltering summer afternoons. Located at 715 S.E. Court Ave., it’s also open periodically for showers in the afternoon. Veda’s Breakfast, which is on a temporary hiatus, serves a Sunday morning meal.
How to help: Staffed with volunteers, typical shifts are 3-8 hours. Volunteers must be at least 18, pass a background check and attend volunteer training.
Also, donations are always welcome. Financial contributions can be made online or by mailing a check to the facility. Also, the organization keeps a current list of needs on its website. Sleeping bags and winter accessories, such as gloves, long underwear and wool socks, are among the current requests. Simple food items and coffee are also needed. Donations can be taken to the facility from 6:30-9 p.m. on evenings the warming station is open.
For more information, visit www.n2npendleton.org, www.facebook.com/n2nPendleton or call 765-791-8332.
Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS)
What is it: Operated mostly by volunteers, PAWS/Pioneer Humane Society is dedicated to helping homeless, lost, and at-risk animals and pet owners. The nonprofit organization supports community programs, such as low cost spay/neuter and low-income food assistance; and are proactive with fostering animals and facilitating pet adoptions. They also operate the PAWSABILITY Thrift Store, located at 203 S.E. Goodwin Ave.
How to help: Volunteers are needed at the thrift store, at the shelter (everything from cleaning, walking dogs, socializing with cats, doing laundry), to foster animals and provide transportation.
Also, new or gently used items are needed for the thrift store, as well as donated food and supplies for the shelter. And financial contributions are tax-deductible.
For more information, visit www.pendletonpaws.org, www.facebook.com/PAWSPendleton or call 541-276-0181.
Domestic Violence Services
What is it: For more than 40 years, Domestic Violence Services has served victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking. In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston — and additional advocacy centers in Boardman, Heppner and Milton-Freewater — it maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161), provides safety planning, life skills classes and other advocacy activities.
How to help: The organization maintains a “Wish List” on its website for current needs, such as household supplies, personal hygiene products, nonperishable foods and towels and linens. Financial donations are especially helpful, including cash, checks and credit cards.
Also, volunteer opportunities include office tasks, yard work, maintenance projects and leading supply drives. In addition, help is needed with outreach, community events and the crisis line. Free training is available.
For additional information, contact 541-276-3322, volunteer@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
Giving Tree & 12 Days of Dining
What is it: Community members can help wrap up holiday joy for more than 400 children and youths in the Pendleton area. In its 19th year, The Giving Tree is filled with gift tags at Hamley Western Store, 30 S.E. Court Ave. Christmas wish lists were submitted through the Pendleton School District, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Umatilla County Human Services and the Umatilla County Care Program.
How to help: People are encouraged to remove a tag or two from the tree and shop for requested items. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Wildhorse Resort & Casino are offering additional incentives for participants. Customers will receive a coupon for 10% off their next purchase at Hamley’s. In addition, those who are 21 and older can enter a drawing for the “12 Days of Dining.” The winner will receive gift certificates, with a total value of $500, at 12 food or dining establishments owned by the CTUIR/Wildhorse.
The unwrapped gifts need to be returned to Hamley’s by Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, contact Mel Carter at mel.carter@umatillacounty.net, 541-278-6330 or visit www.wildhorseresort.com.
Christmas Express
What is it: One of the community’s biggest giving endeavors is the Christmas Express, which expects to deliver about 500 boxes of food and gifts to local families this month. The annual program, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, is run by the Hermiston Police Department.
Ric Sherman, who helps with Christmas Express each year, said the police department gets recommendations of people in need from schools, service organizations, churches and social service agencies. Recipients range from families with small children to senior citizens living alone.
How to help: Community members can help by donating nonperishable food items at Hermiston schools, which collect thousands of pounds of food each year. They can also drop off toys appropriate for children ages 11 and younger (no toy guns) at Hermiston Police Department or Hermiston City Hall, or drop off cash donations at the police department.
In Umatilla and Stanfield, Sherman said people can drop off toys and food to Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, the Stanfield Moose Lodge or Banner Bank in Stanfield.
The Hermiston Police Department is also teaming up with Walmart’s transportation department for another toy drive, on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Walmart. Unwrapped toys donated during that time will be donated to children’s hospitals in the region and the Ronald McDonald House, where families can stay during a child’s treatment.
Good Shepherd 12 Days of Giving
What is it: Each year, Good Shepherd Health Care System’s 12 Days of Giving plays on a “12 Days of Christmas” theme to collect donations for different causes before Christmas time.
How to help: As of Dec. 4, there are still three days left to donate items to Good Shepherd Health Care System’s 12 Days of Giving. Each day presents a special “12 Days of Christmas” theme for donations. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Good Shepherd is asking for pet food supplies, Thursday for sweaters and coats, and Friday for school supplies.
Items can be dropped off at the main entrance of Good Shepherd Medical Center, the lobby of the Good Shepherd Medical Group Clinic or the lobby of the Medical Plaza.
“It Takes A Village”
What is it: People can help brighten the holiday season for area foster children. The Department of Human Services Child Welfare program’s Hermiston office launched “It Takes A Village” to involve the community in providing for foster care kids in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
How to help: There are several ways to participate in the program, including drop-off locations:
• Coat drive: New coats, hats and jackets of all sizes (Harley Swain Subaru)
• Pajama drive: New pajamas in all sizes (Rogers Toyota of Hermiston)
• Toy drive: New toys for ages newborn to 12 (Walmart DC & Lamb Weston)
• Gift cards: With a suggested value of $25, donate gift cards for foster teens ages 13-18 for local stores and restaurants, or online shopping, such as Amazon or Visa. (Rogers Toyota, Harley Swain Subaru, New Hope Community Church, Victory Baptist Church, Columbia Bank, Banner Bank, Umatilla Morrow County Head Start and the Hermiston DHS office)
The donation deadline is Monday, Dec. 9. For questions, call 541-314-7614 or stop by the DHS office, 950 S.E. Columbia Drive, Suite C, Hermiston.
Community Fellowship Dinner
What is it: A free holiday dinner with all the trimmings. Open to anyone who wants to attend, the Community Fellowship Dinner has provided twice-yearly holiday meals for more than three decades. The Christmas meal is Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermiston High School.
How to help: The holiday meal ministry requires upward of 150 volunteers. Typically working one-hour shifts, people are needed for tasks, such as food preparation, packaging to-go meals, setting up the venue, greeting people, serving diners and meal delivery.
In addition, financial contributions are greatly appreciated. They can be sent to Community Fellowship Dinner, P.O. Box 1551, Hermiston, OR 97838. Also, CFD is now registered with the Amazon Smile Foundation. When logged into smile.amazon.com, select “Community Fellowship Dinners in Hermiston” and 0.5% of eligible purchases will be donated to the cause.
To volunteer or make a donation, contact cfdhermiston@gmail.com or 541-371-9772. For more information, search Facebook.
Eastern Oregon Mission
What is it: The Eastern Oregon Mission is a Hermiston-based nonprofit, which runs two major programs to provide support for those in need in Umatilla County: Agape House, which assists people with food and other necessities, and Martha’s House, a family shelter.
How to help: Those interested in donating money can contribute a one-time or monthly donation to a program of their choice at agapehousehermiston.org. For every $1 donated, the Eastern Oregon Mission can provide $7 worth of service, according to their website. Eastern Oregon Mission also has a partnership with Amazon through AmazonSmile. Select “Eastern Oregon Mission” while shopping on the AmazonSmile website to donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to Agape House.
The organization is also always accepting shelf-stable and frozen food donations, cans and bottles for recycling, clothes and furniture as well. To donate, contact 541-567-8774.
Hermiston Warming Station
What is it: The station, located at 1075 S. Highway 395, provides a warm and secure place to sleep for anyone who needs it during the cold winter months, no questions asked.
How to help: The station is looking for essentials, including cases of 16.9 ounce water bottles, cleaning supplies, hand warmers, extra thick wool socks and more. There is a donation list posted on the Hermiston Warming Station Facebook page. The station is also looking for stocking stuffers for an annual Dec. 23 Christmas celebration. Donation hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m., Saturdays from 3-5 p.m., and Sundays from 12-2 p.m.
Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue
What is it: A small animal rescue in the Hermiston area. Fuzz Ball can assist with adopting out, rehoming and caring for stray pets.
How to help: According to their Facebook page, Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue currently has an anonymous donor willing to match all donations up to $1,000. Monetary donations can be sent through the rescue’s Paypal account on the website (www.fuzzballrescue.com/donate.html) or by calling Oregon Trail Veterinary Clinic at 541-567-1138.
Fuzz Ball Rescue is currently seeking dry kitten food, cat litter, dry dog and puppy food as well as dog toys. The rescue is also looking for foster homes for strays, including kittens and puppies that need bottle-feeding. To donate or volunteer, email fuzzballrescue@gmail.com.
