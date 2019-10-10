PENDLETON — Someone played music disc jockey Thursday over local emergency communication channels.
The tunes started across emergency scanners during the noon hour and included rap songs, country tunes and “O Canada,” the national anthem of Canada.
Shawn Halsey, director of the Umatilla Morrow Radio and Data District, said he suspects the culprit was not a typical user, such as a police officer or EMT. Similar instances have occurred in the past, he said, when someone gets on a radio and may not be aware their messages reach a wider audience.
The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate communications that use public infrastructure, but Halsey said the FCC usually does not fine someone unless they use profanity over public broadcasts. But Halsey said he can deliver a warning to not abuse emergency communications.
And he can find who sent the signal. Whenever a user opens a mic on the system, he said, the radio sends identifying data.
