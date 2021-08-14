HERMISTON — The day starts as the sun rises for the new resident interns at Umatilla County Fire District 1. With darkness slowly fading around 5:45 a.m., the interns tug on their shoes and head out the door for an hour at the gym before getting ready to face the grueling 10-hour day in front of them.
The long hours might dispel some from even trying to become a firefighter, but for Tyler Couch, Dillon Tucker, Nick Donahue and Rylee Geddes, the hours are just a part of pursuing their dreams as they approach graduation from the fire district’s academy on Aug. 20.
Nick Donahue, a recent grad of University High School in Spokane Valley, has wanted to become a firefighter since his sophomore year of high school. He knew he didn’t want to sit at a desk job all day and desired something more exciting.
“I’ve also loved helping people and I’ve grown up helping people,” Donahue said. “And whether that’s just my close friends or my family or anything, I’ve just always had a heart for that so I decided to look into firefighting.”
He asked his cousin, Jason Donahue, a firefighter in Spokane, for advice. His cousin showed him the station and took him on a few ride-alongs.
“And that’s when I really fell in love with it,” Donahue said.
The program consists of structural and wildland firefighting along with emergency medical services and CPR. One day the interns may be learning how fires behave in the wild, while other days they’ll be throwing ladders and hooking up fire hydrants.
The interns all noted how many of these lessons and activities have become competitive, which in turn has pushed them to be better firefighters. Couch, of Rigby, Idaho, said one of his favorite activities was competing with the other interns to see how fast they could put on their gear.
“It’s turned into kind of like a friendly competition between everyone,” he said, “and that’s probably the thing that I like the most.”
One training opportunity, in particular, turned especially competitive and lasted seven-and-a-half hours, according to Dillon Tucker, who was born and raised in Sisters. To become certified to drive an ambulance, each intern had to pass a driving course with cones.
“It was a long, grueling day,” Tucker said.
According to Geddes, who moved to Hermiston from Maple Valley, Washington, they all struggled with driving the ambulance in the beginning. They couldn’t figure out what they were doing wrong until one person did it right, she said.
“We had to go through our cone course three times without knocking over any cones or touching any cones,” Geddes said. “So every time somebody did it right, it was like the biggest celebration. They’d jump out of the truck just flailing their arms.”
These moments accumulated, cementing the links each intern has with the other and with firefighting.
“That bond we have together makes it a lot more fun and it definitely balances out the hard work and makes the hard work fun,” Donahue said.
He mentioned that while it’s nice to have three days off every week, they already miss the program by Sunday and are excited to go back on Monday because they have so much fun.
For Tucker, becoming a firefighter was a decision to follow in his father’s footsteps. He had known Richard Cearns, Umatilla County Fire District 1’s division chief of EMS and training, through his dad, who is a member of the fire service. After visiting and sitting down to talk about it, Tucker said that he realized UCFD probably would be the best place for him.
Tucker said he loved the family aspect of the fire service and the community they’ve built. The bond with the community, he said, makes him excited to be there.
“Everybody’s excited to go fight fire and help people,” Tucker said.
Geddes, meanwhile, fell into the program after moving to the area to attend Blue Mountain Community College for its rodeo team.
Before moving into the station full time, Geddes brought a dog and two horses to the area and lived out of her horse trailer since 2019. She spent last winter helping a family ranch in northern Idaho, living in sub-zero temperatures in her trailer, “which was absolutely terrible,” she said.
After finding out about the EMS program at Blue Mountain, Geddes was told about the fire internship program by one of the career firefighters at Umatilla County Fire District.
“I had a long talk with my instructor in the back of the ambulance talking about this program,” Geddes said, “and it was like the next day I put in my application for it.”
On top of being a resident intern, Geddes works at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Hermiston and goes to school full time. She spends the rest of her spare time with her (now three) horses and attending rodeos. She said she’ll fall asleep for two to three hours then wake up to repeat the process.
“Definitely,” she said, “the exciting life that I needed.”
