UMATILLA COUNTY — There are plenty of fish in the water and birds in the sky this Labor Day weekend, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recreation report.
From the Umatilla River to the McKay Reservoir, lakes, ponds and rivers alike in the area are stocked with trout this week.
“In both consumptive and non-consumptive activities, there’s a lot to do,” said John Day Watershed Manager Mark Kirsch.
Jubilee Lake in the Umatilla National Forest will be the ideal spot to catch trout and pocket some huckleberries — which are currently in season — according to the department.
“The larger lakes have been stocked,” Kirsch said. “There are fish to be had.”
He added that the Columbia River is open for salmon fishing, and that people will have good luck in The Dalles and John Day areas, as well as near the McNary Dam.
The ODFW said that it’s important to practice good catch-and-release techniques while waters are warm, clear and low this time of year. They recommended fishing early in the day when temperatures are coolest and to revive fish in moving water before releasing them. Fish should be landed as quickly as possible and kept in water.
On land, populations of the Eurasian collared dove are increasing in Umatilla County and because they’re a non-native species, there are no restrictions on their harvest, according to the ODFW.
For those interested in hunting them, a hunting license is required on public land. The birds are larger and lighter-colored than mourning doves — which aren’t in season until September — and have a band around the backs of their necks. They are commonly found in agricultural areas and near forest entrances.
Kirsch said the influx of the doves is nothing new. He said the birds migrated around the United States in the early 2000s after “hanging around” in the Caribbean for a number of years.
“They have a tendency to hang around residential areas and people,” Kirsch said.
There will be plenty of wildlife for viewing around the Columbia Basin wildlife areas this weekend as well. According to the ODFW, there is a herd of deer and some beaver activity in the Willow Creek Wildlife Area.
In the Irrigon Wildlife Area there are turtles in the pond areas, and currently the numbers of ducks and geese are building along the Columbia River.
Kirsch said that Labor Day weekend is a heavy time of year for outdoor areas, but that there should still be plenty of places for people to go camping in Northeast Oregon.
“There’re going to be a lot of people out,” he said. “Everyone should clean up after themselves and try not to be too loud when they’re out. And certainly enjoy the outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.