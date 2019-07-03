MILTON-FREEWATER — It didn’t take long for Milton-Freewater Unified School District to find its next leader.
Within less than a week of the position’s opening, MFUSD tabbed Aaron Duff as its new superintendent on June 24.
The district’s chief position opened after Rob Clark, who had served as superintendent over the past six years, announced his resignation on June 18. Duff, 39, has spent the last two years as the director of business and operations for the district and will officially replace Clark following his departure on July 3.
“I, to be honest, was not quite prepared for it to come about as quickly as it did,” Duff said.
Upon his resignation, Clark recommended Duff to the school board. Having worked with him over the last two years, Clark said he saw Duff’s potential to replace him just six months into their time together.
“He’s a great individual and a solid educator,” Clark said. “What you see with him is what you get. He’s a very forward guy.”
The unanimous decision at a special board meeting came after President Duane Geyer initially told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin that the district would likely hire an interim superintendent for the upcoming school year.
“That speaks not only of myself, but to the board’s awareness of the difference between the two options,” Duff said. Receiving the job’s full title, rather than being on an interim basis, allows Duff to “hit the ground running,” he said.
As he transitions into his new role, Duff outlined his goals for the district in the coming years, such as expanding college-level course opportunities for students, a young teacher mentorship program and maintaining the recently upgraded facilities.
As for the man he’s replacing, Clark’s prized accomplishment in the district came in 2016 with the passing of a $12.5 million bond that, along with $19 million in state and private grants, helped open Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The K-3 school, which opened this past fall, was aided by Duff’s coordination of finances and design. Duff also oversaw building upgrades at other facilities in the district thanks to the 2016 bond.
Outgoing superintendent Clark additionally highlighted increasing diversity of the district’s teachers as a success of his time at MFUSD. According to the 2018 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 16% of the district’s faculty are considered “racially/ethnically diverse,” which is up from 10% in 2013-14.
With over half of the district’s students identifying as Hispanic or Latino, Duff wants to continue that progress.
“I think that the momentum has already moved and is something for us to build on,” he said. “I think having diverse teachers from age, race, men or women, and even experience is all for the better.”
Duff’s time at MFUSD began in 2004 as an agriculture and technology teacher for McLoughlin High School until becoming principal at Freewater Elementary School in 2012. Duff was then hired to his position of business and operations director in 2017.
All in all, Duff has spent roughly 14 years in the district. He says that experience has allowed him to already know the community and feel a part of it.
Clark, who had spent 28 years of his professional life in Washington before coming to MFUSD, will return to the state to become interim superintendent for the Sequim School District.
While Clark entered the superintendent position from the outside, he sees Duff’s experience within the district as both a blessing and a curse.
“The biggest challenge for him is going to be creating different relationships,” Clark said. “They only knew me as the superintendent.”
Clark said there’s some faculty in the district that Duff actually taught during his first years in the district. Though he added he has no doubts in the new superintendent’s ability to forge those new relationships.
Duff pointed to the collaborative atmosphere of the region’s schools as a large reason for him staying within the district and said he’s already getting phone calls from people wanting to help him.
“There is no better feeling than a peer reaching out to offer help and knowing they mean it,” he said.
Though he climbed the ranks from teacher to administrator to now the district’s chief position much quicker than he could have anticipated, Duff isn’t looking to use his new role as a launching pad out of the region.
“I love Milton-Freewater,” he said. “I want to be a part of the community for the years to come.”
