HERMISTON — Tax season is here, and once again the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is helping locals with their 2021 tax forms.
“People are a little bit scared of the IRS,” said Steve Frazier, who is helping with the program. “They want to do the right thing, but they get nervous. We’re here to help them do the right thing.”
In a regular day, he said, he and other volunteers will help around a dozen people.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, he met with a couple of people who expressed gratitude for the help. He received their information, imputed data into his computer and asked them to return after for discussion. Frazier let the clients know their taxes would be sent to the IRS once they approved.
Their taxes would be completed within the same day as their appointment, he said.
Frazier said this is how most of his appointments occur — clients enter and their needs are met quickly. That is, however, if their taxes are simple. If a person’s taxes are complicated, as when they involve a person’s business, volunteers advise clients seek out tax services from paid professionals.
Volunteering to help
A former fireman, Frazier said he does not have a deep background in accounting. But he has, he said, received training for the work he is doing on behalf of AARP.
Frazier, a Hermiston resident, said he started this work 12 years ago, after he retired. Helping people with their taxes, he said, was something he could do, and it was enjoyable.
According to Frazier, many volunteers come to this service the same way he did. They stumble upon it, discover it is something they are capable of doing and offer to lend a hand, he said. He added there are volunteers who have worked in banks, but none are professional accountants.
To get potential volunteers up to speed, AARP provides study materials to them in October. Then, there are training classes to understand the tax program being used. Also, there are tests volunteers need to pass to be certified by the IRS and AARP.
Still, Frazier said, it is not hard.
“If you learn where to put the information, the program does a lot of the work,” Frazier said.
He added that deep knowledge of tax law is not required of volunteers.
Currently, there are nine local volunteers, serving Hermiston and Boardman.
“We used to have quite a bit more,” he said.
In recent years, AARP even had a volunteer site in Pendleton. That site was closed, because of a reduced number of volunteers.
The volunteers who were in Hermiston, braving contact with others, expressed their happiness with the job. Don Hefner said he likes his work because the people are nice. Fellow volunteers Joan Heihn and Uli Slankard expressed the same sentiment.
Volunteers said COVID-19 likely is responsible for the reduced number of volunteers. People are trying to reduce their contact with the public, he said, so they are not volunteering when they might have otherwise.
“The folks who were doing it were just uncomfortable meeting with other folks,” Frazier said of some volunteers.
