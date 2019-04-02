The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is pushing the state’s district attorneys to be more transparent about how their offices operate. Some local district attorneys expressed concerns that could mean a one-size-fits-all approach that won’t work in rural Oregon.
The state’s ACLU branch on Tuesday morning issued the 41-page “A Peek Behind the Curtain: Shining Some Light on District Attorney Polices in Oregon.” David Rogers, executive director os ACLU of Oregon, said the report is the result of a two-year effort to survey the state’s 36 district attorneys on the core polices they use in their work.
“District attorneys are the most powerful actors in the criminal justice system, and yet they in large part fly under the radar of the public,” Rogers said. So the ACLU has embarked on a public education campaign to ensure Oregonians understand the important role district attorneys play.
Only the district attorney’s offices in Clackamas, Deschutes and Multnomah counties provided an “extensive policy manual,” according to the report, while a total of 13 “have a meaningful set of written policies for the core functions of their office.” But 15 district attorneys had no written policies, including Umatilla and Morrow counties plus six more Eastern Oregon counties.
Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said that’s not as disturbing as it sounds.
He and his deputy, Richard Tovey, are the only two prosecutors in the office. Nelson questioned the need for a policy manual when he and Tovey assess cases on their features and circumstances. He was critical the ACLU’s report does not take into account what works for Multnomah County with a horde of prosecutors might not work so well in Eastern Oregon.
“I think they’re painting with a broad brush,” he said.
For example, Nelson said, Oregon’s lack of standardized training for prosecutors is one of the major issues in the report. But the needs of the 36 district attorneys offices vary, he said, so training that is helpful for one office might not matter to another. The Oregon District Attorney’s Association provides annual training, which they attend, Nelson said, and Tovey takes in other training sessions on a case-by-case basis.
Rogers said training is about meeting a professional standard.
Law enforcement officers of all kinds in Oregon, from corrections to probation to patrol deputies, have to obtain state certification before they can work, then must meet training requirements to continue to hold that certification. Prosecutors wield significant power, Rogers said, yet the state does not require them to have any training once they are in the job.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he is not opposed to setting policies, and it has been an issue of discussion. Creating and implementing policies, however, takes time, he said, and there’s precious little of that to spare in his office.
He usually oversees nine deputy prosecutors. Now the office has three openings. Primus, who handles the major cases, such as homicide, is trying misdemeanors.
Rogers said the ACLU is not advocating for a cookie-cutter approach to office policies. He said he understands many offices lack the staff and time to develop written and public policies, but even in a small office, policies help ensure continuity. He said House Bill 3224 is a place to start.
The bill directs district attorneys to develop and adopt policies relating to discovery, charging decisions and case disposition and to make those policies available to the public on websites. The bill allows district attorneys to accomplish that by Dec. 1, 2020.
“That seems like a small ask,” Rogers said.
The bill is in the House Committee On Judiciary and has a work session on Monday.
Making the policies accessible to the public goes beyond transparency, Rogers said. Putting the policies of district attorneys online allows people to see for themselves what to expect and takes the mystery out of the daunting and complex legal system. Rogers said those are the steps it takes to help to build the public’s trust.
For the full report, visit: https://aclu-or.org/en/publications/peek-behind-curtain-shining-some-light-district-attorney-policies-oregon
