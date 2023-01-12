ADAMS — Berk Davis of Adams received the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association's Pioneer Award at the organization's cropping systems conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Kennewick's Three Rivers Convention Center.

"Berk is an exemplary direct seed pioneer," PNDSA Oregon board members Andre Rauch of Lexington, Tim Spratling and Don Wysocki of Pendleton wrote when nominating Davis for the honor. "No one is more deserving of this award."

