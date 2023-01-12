ADAMS — Berk Davis of Adams received the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association's Pioneer Award at the organization's cropping systems conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Kennewick's Three Rivers Convention Center.
"Berk is an exemplary direct seed pioneer," PNDSA Oregon board members Andre Rauch of Lexington, Tim Spratling and Don Wysocki of Pendleton wrote when nominating Davis for the honor. "No one is more deserving of this award."
Rauch and Spratling are ranchers, and Wysocki is an Oregon State University soil scientist.
"Berk can rightfully be proud, as the award comes from fellow farmers," Wysocki said.
B. L. Davis Ranch has been a leader in innovative farming techniques for more than 50 years, the nomination said. It began direct seed farming more than 30 years ago. Over this period Davis Ranch has operated many different direct seed drills and practiced residue management techniques on 20,000 acres of crop land. The ranch utilizes rotation crops, such as green peas, garbanzo beans, wheat, barley, canola and alfalfa hay. Currently, Davis Ranch bales straw and chaff directly from the combine with two combine/balers. Because the bales have chaff, they are sold into the livestock feed market.
Davis served as an Oregon PNDSA board member 2005-09 and one year as association president. He has freely advised many growers on direct seed farming practices and helped several start their own operations. Throughout his career Davis has been humble and unassuming in regard to his contributions to direct seed, the nomination said.
"My goal is to pass on what my family has built over the past 100 years," Davis said. "Part of that is being the best steward of the land I can be. One goal is to preserve the soil and the ground. Another is to make money. All my kids will probably come back at some point. I've been working with my daughter Haley for 15 years. She's 40."
Davis' father experimented with no-till farming in the 1980s, but couldn't make it work. Herbicide cost too much and the technology wasn't ready yet, Davis said.
"When I started in 1998 to 2000, he was a big proponent and supportive," Davis said. "The big issue is the soil stays in the field instead of running out of it. Conservation is key. I've been on the Soil and Water Conservation Board since 1987. Everybody has different ways of getting there. Good things are going on in this county with reduced tillage. Every farmer does things a little differently. Most of the community is slightly tilling, probably down to 20% of 20 years ago."
Davis was Pendleton Round-Up arena director 2017-22. He has roped at the Round-Up since age 13, placed third in steer roping when he was 17 and began team roping with his father the first year the event was held at the rodeo. His father and grandfather were both Round-Up directors, and his mother, grandmother, sister, both daughters and a niece were all on the court. His daughter Cloe Davis is the present queen.
Davis has served on the Happy Canyon board for 12 years and is a longtime Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association member.
Direct seeding
Direct seeding is a system farmers use to fertilize and plant directly into undisturbed soil in a single field operation. They also may make two separate passes, one to fertilize and another to plant. The equipment to place fertilizer and seed in the ground disturb only narrow strips of soil, without full-width tillage, requiring many operations.
Such low- or no-till systems retain much of the residue from the previous crop on the soil surface. The reduced soil disturbance and retention of surface crop residues with direct seed systems provide improved environmental protection while maintaining or increasing soil productivity and reducing production costs for farmers.
The agronomic, economic and environmental benefits of direct seeding help to improve the sustainability of farming in the Pacific Northwest. Sustainable agriculture supports rural economies, the environment and the overall quality of life in the region.
The PNDSA said direct seeding improves plant health, the quality of soil, water, air and wildlife habitat, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and assisting salmon recovery.
Prior local PNDSA Pioneer Award recipients were 2004 Grower John Rea, of Milton Freewater, and 2006 Researcher Don Wysocki, of Pendleton.
