ADAMS — For the second time since the last mayoral election, the city of Adams is without a mayor.
Donna Grimes, the city recorder for Adams, confirmed recently that Mayor Debbie Sutor resigned effective Jan. 7 and relocated to Walla Walla, Washington. Grimes said the city councilors were in the process of finding a suitable replacement.
“She did a good job throughout her time here,” said Grimes.
Sutor was appointed to the mayor’s office from her city council seat in January 2019 after her predecessor, Dane Holmes, resigned shortly after the November 2018 election. Her term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
Sutor could not be reached for comment by press time on Monday. Grimes said Sutor may be out of the country on a trip and was unsure when she would return.
City Councilor Graham Alderman, who filled Sutor’s council seat after she was appointed mayor, credited Sutor with several advances to the city and her ability to communicate effectively with outside agencies. He said Sutor was pivotal in the city’s bid to install fiber optic internet service.
“She was forthcoming and communicative and instrumental in the projects we took on,” he said. “Overall, I think she did a pretty good job.”
Alderman said he and fellow city councilors knew Sutor’s resignation was coming. He said she had been waiting to resign until her house sold and upon doing so, no longer fulfilled the requirements of mayor.
To serve as mayor of Adams, an individual must be a resident of the city and have lived within city limits for at least one year prior to their appointment or election as well as being a registered voter in the state of Oregon, the city outlined in a post to their Facebook page.
Those interested in serving as mayor of Adams must submit a letter of interest to the Adams City Hall by 6 p.m. Feb. 7. After letters of interest are received by the city, they will be discussed at the city council meeting on Feb. 10. The city encourages those submitting letters of interest to attend.
As of Monday afternoon, the city recorder had yet to receive any letters of interest for the position of mayor.
Jeff Rost, a city councilor and current mayor pro tem, said there were three members of the council, himself included, who had initially been interested in serving as mayor, however, they were weighing the role of mayor against their current positions as councilors.
“A lot of people out here have 9-to-5 jobs now so it’s about deciding how to give your time,” he said. “We don’t want to step into a role that we don’t have time for.”
Alderman said the council is hoping to find a dedicated candidate who is familiar with the city and has the time and drive to commit to the position.
“We want somebody who’s interested in moving the city forward and bettering the community,” said Alderman. “It should be somebody who’s familiar with the city and the council, and has the time to commit to it.”
