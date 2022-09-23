PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services.
Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
The funds were allocations under Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act. The money comes from taxes on Oregon’s legal marijuana industry.
Oregon voters in November 2020 passed Ballot Measure 110, decriminalizing personal use of several drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin. It requires the state to send about $300 million in marijuana taxes to counties for drug treatment and to form a grant program to finance addiction recovery centers.
The new law established an Oversight and Accountability Council that distributes tax dollars, including $276 million for this biennium. The council oversees the implementation of the centers, as well.
Senate Bill 755, enacted in 2021, renamed addiction recovery centers Behavioral Health Resource Networks. A BHRN — or pronounced "burn" — is an organization, tribal entity or network of organizations receiving funds from the OAC or the Oregon Health Authority.
BHRNs offer seven types of service. In smaller counties, only a single organization provides all seven.
The distributions took longer than state officials initially projected, in part because officials underestimated the level of interest from some treatment providers.
The state’s audits manager, Ian Green, also said a lack of clarity about the roles for the Oregon Health Authority and the state council “contributed to delays, confusions and strained relations.”
Eastern Oregon Recovery Center
The Eastern Oregon Recovery Center, Pendleton, formerly the Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation, offers substance abuse services. Its detoxification program at 4708 N.W. Pioneer Place is near the Umatilla County Jail.
EORC Executive Director Darren Cole reported its share of funding was more than $3.9 million for five of seven services: screening and comprehensive assessment of behavioral health needs; individual intervention planning; low barrier substance use treatment; housing support; peer services and mentoring.
"We're still coordinating with our service provider partners in the community to settle on a detailed plan," Cole said. "We look forward to presenting it to the press and public in a news release soon. We feel the new funding and our program will have a positive effect on the community."
Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living
The Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living serves 13 counties, with a corporate headquarters in Ontario and branch offices in The Dalles and Pendleton.
EOCIL received almost 980,000 to share housing services with EORC and to provide harm reduction intervention in Umatilla County, CEO W. Kirt Toombs, of Ontario, reported. it will receive quarterly payments for 18 months.
EOCIL has used its first quarter payment to fund its harm reduction program and purchase housing units.
EOCIL is one of three members comprising the Umatilla Behavioral Health Resource Network. EOCIL provides harm reduction services and information and education, plus transitional and supportive housing for individuals with substance use disorders.
EOCIL’s harm reduction team works directly with substance-using individuals from communities at risk of acquiring HIV.
Community Counseling Solutions
Kimberly Lindsay, CCS executive director, was unavailable for comment.
Community Counseling Solutions, with headquarters in Heppner, offers mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services there and in Boardman. It operates a secure residential treatment facility at Lakeview Heights south of Heppner.
CCS also is Umatilla County's mental health and addiction treatment provider with facilities in Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater. It also serves Gilliam, Grant and Wheeler counties.
