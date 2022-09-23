IMG_1602.JPG
Eastern Oregon Recovery Center Executive Director Darren Cole poses for a photo Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, outside the facility in Pendleton. The former Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation received more than $3.9 million in 2020 from Measure 110 funding to expand addiction treatment services.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services.

Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.

