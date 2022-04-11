Adding 'Culture' to STEM

MISSION — Amazon’s latest Think Big Space in Oregon is operating on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
This is Amazon’s first Think Big Space in Umatilla County and the second in the region. Amazon Web Services Inc. opened the first space on the West Coast in 2021 at the SAGE Center at the Port of Morrow, Boardman.
The new Think Big Space, which Amazon has named after one of its leadership principles, is in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation's After School Center and provides a colorful and stimulating education atmosphere, with access to 3D printers, drones and Kindles with augmented reality. The goal of the partnership between AWS and schools is to prepare students for jobs and careers that don’t even exist yet.
Think Big Spaces allow K-6 students the opportunity to tackle real-world problems through programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math. But the tribes is pioneering a new approach to the Think Big Space.
This new educational lab will focus on what the tribes call “CSTEM,” where the “C” stands for “culture.” They will use this innovative space to connect their cultural traditions, including First Foods, with scientific ecological study. Eastern Oregon enjoys several AWS InCommunities programs designed to make a positive impact, but this is the first with a tribal-based curriculum.
Amazon Web Services is an Amazon subsidiary providing customers on-demand cloud computing platforms and application programming interfaces. AWS selected the Umatilla Indian Reservation as the first Indigenous community to receive a Think Big Space grant. It also is the first such award using STEM disciplines to stimulate learning on environmental topics and traditions stretching back countless generations.
The tribes and AWS cut the ribbon to open the education lab on March 30. The ceremony included speakers and officials from the tribes and AWS.
Inside the Think Big Space
A week after the ribbon cutting on the sunny afternoon of Wednesday, April 6, about two dozen children and adults busied themselves at the After School Center.
Linda Sampson, lead teacher, conducted a tour of impressive upgrades to the old school gym building. The tribes is paying for a new kitchen while the Think Big Space program is funding the construction of well-equipped science classrooms.
Indoors, some children engaged in crafts, others sat at computer monitors and a few played basketball and soccer. Outside, staff and students were setting up a small greenhouse.
“It’s expandable,” Sampson said. “It came without instructions. Just a picture. Good thing we’re visual learners.”
The greenhouse will nurture seedlings of First Foods, such as elderberries, chokecherries, huckleberries and camas. Sampson explained the environmental threats to traditional collection sites, such as pollution, dams and development of wetlands.
“Kids flip cookies in our First Foods meadows,” Sampson said.
She drew attention to the room in which seedlings were being sprouted for transplantation to the greenhouse.
“The kids will measure the plants as they grow, record data on soil pH, moisture, humidity and sunlight to determine optimum growing conditions,” she said.
Next, Sampson pointed out a mural displaying “men’s First Foods,” including salmon, deer and elk.
“The Creator assigned fish and big game to men, while women are responsible for gathering plant foods,” she explained.
Today, of course, women can hunt and men can pick berries.
On one wall of an arts, crafts and technology room, Sampson has posted photos of some key traditional plant foods.
“Eventually, I hope to have QR codes for each species,” she said, “with their Indian names, information on habitat and when to harvest them.”
In the photo of camas, Sampson indicated a single white specimen among the blue-flowered plants.
"Last year, we cooked the camas in the traditional way, in pits,” she said. “Now some have come up with white flowers. In another patch, there are 15. It's a sign that the Creator approves of renewing our traditions."
In the same room, circuitry in hardened cases with handles sat on tables.
“These can be carried out into the field,” Sampson noted. “They’re programmable. We’ll start with writing programs to turn on a light bulb, then go from there.”
She showed photos of a food plant that has just gone to seed.
“Early April is way too soon,” Sampson commented. “Normally it would just be blossoming. We need to study the effects of drought on First Foods. Maybe our years-long drought will end soon. It could be a natural cycle, but if it results from long-lasting climate change, then our preservation project will be even more important. Our kids are learning how to monitor CO2 with sensors provided by Amazon.”
Sampson explained supply chain problems and the chip shortage set back their schedule. But she showed off a single, hard-to-get component in a strawberry-colored box, which AWS had provided.
Miniature drones sat along a window.
“Who knows where this will end?” Sampson said. “Our student tribal members exposed to science and imbued with our traditions may make great contributions to improving the environment, to benefit everyone.”
Traditions and technology
The tribes had relationships with Amazon before the Think Big Space grant.
AWS helped put the tribes’ Sahaptin language dictionary online. While not their own name for the language, dialects of Sahaptin were spoken from the now-drowned Celilo Falls, the lower Deschutes and John Day Rivers by the Tenino bands, through the Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes to the Yakama.
Sampson recalled Teara Farrow Ferman and other women tribal members brainstormed about how to preserve the language.
“We thought big and came up with a proposal,” she said. “We got a directive from the board. AWS gave us a $50,000 grant for one year, with the possibility of renewal. We have a three-year project in mind. They’ve been great. We also have help from Whitman College physics prof Kurt Hoffman and other supporters.”
Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant technology, now can teach Sahaptin words.
“Whatever helps kids learn their ancestral language is great,” Sampson said. “It’s fun and educational. We’re deeply grateful to Amazon.”
And coming out of pandemic restrictions, she continued, makes the new technology and programs even more exciting.
“Now we can talk to indigenous peoples all over the world,” she said. “Our kids can Zoom with India. Our program could serve as a model for using science and technology to help preserve traditional cultures. We’ve already networked with our Grand Ronde (Reservation) sisters.”
AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world. Amazon’s cloud computing division operates seven data complexes in Eastern Oregon — four in Umatilla County and three in neighboring Morrow County. The data centers need lot of water for cooling.
“AWS assured us that 97% of the water they use will be filtered and returned for irrigation,” Sampson said. “We went into this with eyes wide open. We know that Amazon relies on cheap hydropower for its servers. We don’t like the dams, because of their effect on salmon. But we also know that our Eastern Oregon neighbors like electricity, irrigation and shipping grain to Portland. I’d like to see small nuclear reactors. But of course every present energy source has problems.”
But all this technology, Sampson stressed, cannot replace the real-world experience of gathering First Foods with women elders.
“They learned our language naturally at home and were taught our traditions by their elders, without need for school and technology,” Sampson said. “Still, our team is honored to contribute to preserving and passing on our language and culture, with the aid of science and technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.