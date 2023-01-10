AddisonSchulberg_001.jpg
Buy Now

Addison Schulberg talks Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, about serving as Pendleton's newest city councilor while at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. in downtown Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Newly sworn in Pendleton City Councilor Addison Schulberg, 31, balances business, music and public service. He had changed attire from his first Rotary Club lunch on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9., into work clothes to troubleshoot an espresso machine at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St.

"It's always something," he said. "Everything and ever growing is how I like it. I love learning new specializations."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.