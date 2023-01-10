PENDLETON — Newly sworn in Pendleton City Councilor Addison Schulberg, 31, balances business, music and public service. He had changed attire from his first Rotary Club lunch on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9., into work clothes to troubleshoot an espresso machine at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St.
"It's always something," he said. "Everything and ever growing is how I like it. I love learning new specializations."
Upgrading commercial espresso machines with rare parts is shockingly expensive.
"In 45 minutes, I'll be constructing a display shelf/room divider/privacy barrier," he said. "Building safe and structurally sound fixed construction in old buildings is a challenge. Then tonight I have to write meeting notes for individual leading directives. We're going to be having some fun meetings in the next few weeks."
Not just running a business, but preparing for and serving on the city council has been a learning experience for Schulberg.
The 2014 Willamette University graduate succeeded septuagenarian retired radiologist and U.S. Air Force Col. Dr. Jake Cambier in an at-large council position.
"I have great respect and admiration for the man I replaced," Schulberg said. "The council and the mayor are a lot of lovely people. I show up early and chat. The learning opportunity is great."
The scope and variety of the three issues upon which the council voted in his first meeting impressed Schulberg. Council members strive to be good stewards of taxpayers' dollars, while largely sharing his progressive views, he said.
"The meeting was underattended," he said. "Mainly folks presenting showed up. It could be a sign of confidence citizens feel, that their best interests are being represented. I had not attended a meeting until after elected. It has been fascinating attending the last few months."
Attending, and now participating in, council meetings has enabled Schulberg to learn about other areas of the community with which he was unfamiliar, despite having grown up in Pendleton.
While enjoying learning, Schulberg also embraces teaching, as at Rock & Roll Camp.
When he and partner Zoë Holmes left Salem and Portland for Pendleton, they planned on staying for a year to help his parents run Great Pacific. They extended for a year, then decided to stay for the long haul. Holmes worked at Great Pacific for eight years until recently taking a job at a Walla Walla Valley winery.
"Now we can tell each other about our day rather than talking about it," Schulberg said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.