PENDLETON — A Trump administration proposal to change eligibility rules for food stamps would affect some of the approximately 17,600 residents in Umatilla and Morrow counties who receive aid under the federal program.
The proposed rule change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, published earlier this week, would sever a tie between the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program and SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
How many of those residents would no longer be eligible, however, is not known.
State officials are trying to come up with an estimate, said Heather Miles, an operations and policy analyst for the Department of Human Service’s Self-Sufficiency Program.
“We’re trying to work on county-level data as much as we can, because we know how important that’s going to be for local areas,” Miles said.
The Agriculture Department said that the rule would close “a loophole” that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue called it a “loophole.”
“Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “That is why we are changing the rules, preventing abuse of a critical safety net system, so those who need food assistance the most are the only ones who receive it.”
Trump administration officials estimate 3.1 million people nationwide could lose benefits under SNAP.
If the rule is adopted, those on TANF would have to apply separately for SNAP. The federal government estimates about 3 million people would not otherwise meet the requirements for SNAP. That would result in a net savings of about $9.4 billion over five years.
According to DHS figures as of 2017, around 911,000 people in Oregon were part of the SNAP program and almost 100,000 were receiving benefits through TANF. Eligibility is determined by factors including monthly income and number of dependent children. According to Oregon statistics, in June of this year about 15,100 Umatilla County residents received SNAP benefits — that’s about 18.7% of county residents.
In Morrow County, about 2,600 residents received SNAP benefits during June — 21.9% of the county’s population.
That’s the seventh-highest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties.
SNAP benefits to Umatilla County residents totaled about $1.65 million during June 2019, and Morrow County residents received about $276,000, according to state records.
Miles said the federal proposal would change the income eligibility threshold for Oregon residents from the current 185% of the federal poverty level, to 130%.
An Oregon family of three currently qualifies for SNAP benefits if its monthly income is less than $3,288, Miles said.
The proposed change would drop that limit, for a family of three, to $2,252 per month.
The maximum monthly SNAP benefit is $505 for a family of three, Miles said.
Although state officials are still analyzing data to derive an estimate for how many Oregonians might lose SNAP benefits, Miles said it’s likely that counties with higher percentages of older residents would be more affected, proportionally.
That’s in part because the federal proposal would mean some SNAP recipients, including elderly residents, would no longer be automatically eligible as they are now, Miles said.
Oregon is one of 43 states that qualifies some residents for SNAP benefits, without requiring them to verify their income and expenses, for certain reasons, including if they also qualify for another federal program — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
That’s known as a “categorical eligibility,” Miles said.
If the federal government stops allowing Oregon to use the categorical eligibility process, residents would have to go through a longer process, which would be more expensive to the state, to apply for SNAP benefits, she said.
According to state records, of the 15,101 Umatilla County residents who received SNAP benefits in June, 1,719 are older than 60 and 1,747 are younger than 5.
The figures for Morrow County are 253 recipients older than 60, and 327 younger than 5.
