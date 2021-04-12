RICHLAND — An adult wolf from the Cornucopia pack in eastern Baker County was hit and killed by a car on Highway 86 near Richland last week.
Several motorists reported the dead wolf, starting around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, according to Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Baker City.
The wolf was hit near Milepost 36, about five miles west of Richland.
Ratliff said he doesn’t know who hit the wolf. No one has reported doing so.
The dead wolf, a male weighing 95 pounds, was born in the spring of 2019 along with two other pups, Ratliff said. That litter elevated the group of wolves to pack status.
Although the wolf did not have a tracking collar, Ratliff said a GPS signal from a collar fitted to a female wolf in the Cornucopia pack, also part of the pack’s spring 2019 litter, showed that wolf, early on April and 8, was near the point on the highway where the male wolf was killed.
