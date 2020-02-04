PENDLETON — Weather forecasters want to know “ground truth,” but getting those direct observations of weather in the Pacific Northwest can be difficult.
Rob Brooks is one of the meteorologists at the National Weather Service station on Pendleton’s Airport Hill. In Kansas, he said, the NWS can rely on a rancher who would look up and report the storm system coming over the ridge on his land. Kansas is flat, the Pacific Northwest anything but. And while the Pacific Ocean generates massive weather systems, eyewitnesses may be sparse.
“If it’s coming off the ocean, you got a few boats out there sometimes,” he said.
Marc Austin, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Pendleton office, echoed the notion, equating it to heavy fog impeding an angler’s view of the river.
“The fewer observations you have upstream, the less you’re going to know,” he said.
To fill that gap, the NWS at its office in Pendleton uses advanced technology to generate forecasts that help inform residents, seven airports and dozens of school districts from Central Oregon to Yakima and as far east as the Snake River about the weather. The two major developments on that front in recent years are Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites and dual-polarization radar.
The technology
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the National Weather Service’s parent federal agency — will spend $10.8 billion to launch a quartet of GOES weather satellites into orbit about 22,300 miles above the Earth. Geostationary means the satellite remains in the same place in orbit in relation to a point on Earth, thus the satellites have a continual view of the Western Hemisphere. The first of the four launched in 2016. The third is scheduled to lift off in December 2021, and the final satellite in 2024.
The satellites can detect fog, tell the difference between hail storms and dust storms and reveal thunderstorms are developing, an advancement crucial for fire season. The GOES series, Austin said, provides more data and provides it more quickly, and when it comes to weather, more data is better.
“Just having that data update more frequently gives us more situational awareness,” he said.
Some NWS officers are experimenting with using that satellite imagery to find hot spots on the ground. Austin said those offices can notify fire crews of potential places that could spark off and start a wildfire. During a stint with the NWS in Oklahoma, he saw that tech in action.
“It was updating so quickly you could see the hot spots spread as the fire was spreading,” he said.
The enormous soccer ball atop the red platform outside the Pendleton office houses the other major technology — dual-polarization radar.
The NWS in 2011 upgraded the Pendleton station’s radar to dual-pol, which sends out signals horizontally and vertically to create a three-dimensional image of weather systems and can detect rain and snow and wind direction.
“Now it can actually pulse and listen at the same time,” Austin said.
The NWS in July 2019 upgraded the radar equipment so it would endure another 10 years.
The computing and modeling
The National Weather Service has 122 forecast offices nationwide, with three in Oregon — Pendleton, Portland and Medford. Each office’s area of responsibility is based in part on its Doppler radar coverage, which can be effective up to 300 miles on flat terrain. The Blue Mountains prevent the Pendleton system from reaching that far, so the National Weather Service Office in Boise covers Baker, Malheur and Harney counties in Oregon. Local offices also can use radar from surrounding stations to provide a more complete weather picture. Pendleton, for example, uses imagery from Portland and Boise.
In essence, Austin said, there is no reason to rely on only one radar reading when you can tap into several.
The Pendleton office has a staff of 24, with 12 operational forecasters and three managers who also are forecasters, a hydrologist and a team for technical support. Brooks, decked out in blue jeans and T-shirt, used a mouse recently to navigate between the four monitors at his station to display black-and-white radar images of the high-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific to computer-generated models that are an integral ingredient in concocting the forecasts the office issues daily.
To mesh all this data into coherency, the NWS uses the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System — or AWIPS — which helps the meteorologists generate forecast. Austin said there are numerous agency products — information that can help someone make decisions about the weather — derived from compositing multiple radar sources.
“We’re still getting used to using these in operations, but they are a powerful tool in terms of deciphering which storms are of most concern quickly,” he said.
Making this happen takes enormous computing power evident in the three large overhead monitors dominating the Pendleton office and on the multiple computer displays on forecasters’ desks. Jay Breidenbach, Austin’s counterpart at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, explained the weather models are one reason the NWS is a major user of some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers.
Those computers are at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration headquarters in Silver Springs, Maryland. Only the fastest computers — ones that are to your laptop what a Saturn 5 rocket is to a family car — are capable of digesting the billions of pieces of data that at any instant make up the conditions in the atmosphere.
Think of it this way — to predict with anything resembling accuracy the weather conditions for a given point on the planet’s surface tomorrow, much less a week from today, the models must take into account various conditions, such as temperature, humidity and wind, from the surface up to more than 50,000 feet altitude, and over areas measuring in the hundreds of thousands of square miles.
Some of these models predict conditions for a relatively small area out to 18 hours, while others attempt to forecast weather throughout the Western Hemisphere for the next week, or global conditions for the next two weeks, Breidenbach said.
The “latest and greatest” development in modeling is the “ensemble,” he said.
Building confidence
The basic idea is to run a set of models as much as 100 times, each time starting with slightly different conditions or different versions of the models. This helps to account for the inherent instability in the atmosphere and gives forecasters a wider range of potential future conditions to consider, Breidenbach said.
Austin equated it to a game of roulette. You can bet on a red 26, for example, and the odds of hitting are long. You can bet on red or black, and the odds of winning improve. Cover enough of the wheel and your odds improve again.
“The best part about the use of ensembles is it depicts a range of possible outcomes and allows us to better convey our uncertainty in a given situation,” he said.
In some cases each model, including the ensembles, will depict a similar, or even basically identical, weather pattern.
“We tend to be more confident in the forecast if all the models show the same thing and they’ve been consistent over several days,” Breidenbach said.
But at other times there can be significant differences among models, he said — occasionally even to the point that one model predicts fair weather while another portends foul.
The level of forecasters’ confidence based on models doesn’t show up in the public forecasts that NWS offices post on their websites, at least not explicitly.
To get something closer to an insider’s view you need to read the “forecast discussion,” which is publicly available under the “forecast” tab on NWS websites. These discussions, which generally run a few hundred words and are issued by the offices four times each day, come from the forecasters, who go into some detail about the factors, including consistency or lack thereof among models, that went into making the forecast.
Breidenbach chuckled as he admitted he reads the forecast discussion from the Boise office even when he’s at home.
“We all kind of love the weather,” he said.
Baker City Herald Editor Jayson Jacoby contributed to this report.
