Erin Merryn is 34 and her left wrist bears the “c” shaped scar she said she suffered as a child when she punched her hand through a window.
She was all of 7, growing up in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg and lashed out from anger and despair. Her parents rushed her to the hospital, she said, but her injured hand was not the real problem.
“No one,” she said, “was getting to the root of why I was such an angry kid.”
The root was the festering secret Merryn said she kept out of fear — the sexual abuse she was suffering since she was 6.
Merryn — her pen and stage name — wrote three books about her childhood, the sexual abuse and how it shaped her life. She changed the names of family members and even the abusers in the books but recounted her story during a presentation Thursday night in Pendleton. Not quite a hundred people attended, and many were law enforcement or social workers. She spoke on behalf of the Guardian Care Center, the Pendleton nonprofit that conducts forensic interviews of child physical and sexual abuse victims. She credited a similar center with helping her overcome the fear of talking about one of her abusers.
Merryn said her first abuser was her friend’s “Uncle Richard” who lived next door. The assaults happened again and again from the ages 6-8. Richard threatened to harm her family if she uttered a word, Merryn said, but she finally told her mother, who “just bawled and bawled and bawled” and exclaimed, “Oh my God, it explains everything” — her daughter’s depression, anxiety and making every excuse possible to avoid staying the night with friends.
Her parents told the police, Merryn said, but is was Richard’s word against hers and the case went nowhere.
The family moved across town, and Merryn said within five months she was off the school’s individualized education program, the instructions schools design to meet the needs of troubled children. She still has that paperwork, she said, and it helped when she worked the books.
Her life got back on track. Until she was 11, she said, when her older cousin, “Brian” began sexually assaulting her. Brian told her to keep it secret because no one would believe her.
She said she stayed silent again and for the next two years Brian abused and raped her every chance he could. She said she spoke up when she realized Brian was sexually assaulting her younger sister, sometimes at the very same family outings and holiday gatherings he assaulted her.
Her family in April 1998 took her to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, which provided a safe place for her to reveal Brian’s abuse on the record.
Police got Brian to talk, she said, and he took a deal, receiving seven years probation, two years of sexual offender therapy, and 1,000 hours of community service.
Some 900 centers help save children across the United States, she said, and all are nonprofits, relying on donors. They have an enormous task, she said. Some national studies show 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are a victim of child sexual abuse, while others peg the figures as high as 1 in 3 for girls and 1 in 5 for boys, both before the age of 18. Merryn said the diagnosis for childhood autism and cancer pales in comparison for the scale of child sexual abuse.
Her experiences pushed her in 2010 to become a full-time advocate for Erin’s Law, which requires states to mandate teaching school children about sexual abuse prevention. Merryn said police in schools taught her the eight ways to say no to drugs, but no one ever told her what to do if she didn’t want someone to touch her.
Her home state of Illinois passed the law in 2011, and 35 states have joined the ranks. Oregon passed its version in 2015.
This past December, she said, a Portland student came forward in the weeks after a police presentation in her school about sexual harassment. That led to the arrest of Jonathon Paul Rogers, 33, on charges he abused two girls when they were 6 and 8.
Merryn said telling about Brian’s abuse caused a split in her family. Her parents believed her, Brian’s believed him. Over the years, she said, most of her relatives came to her side. She said some of that is due to her advocacy. The family sees her work has not been about punishing her cousin but protecting other children.
That raises the big question of why she has not revealed Richard’s true identity or tried to sue him in civil court, where some sex crimes victims have met success in receiving damages from their abusers. Unilke Brian, Richard never faced any consequences.
Part of that stems from fear, she said, of what Richard might still do. Yet she also said he is older, dying of kidney failure and living in his sister’s basement, and he has nothing she wants.
Then her eyes widened, as though in a moment of realization.
“To be quite honest,” Merryn said, “I don’t want to see that scumbag again.”
Her story also is about the future, she said, and continuing the fight to have Erin’s Law in every state. And she wants parents to be involved. A mother of three, Merryn said she has one message she wants to drive home:
“I hope parents teach their kids about personal body safety.”
