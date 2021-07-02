HERMISTON — Farmworker advocates and community groups will host a vigil Saturday, July 3, in Hermiston, in honor of a Marion County farmworker who died while working through extreme heat in St. Paul last weekend and to discuss policies and regulations for protecting workers.
The vigil will take place at 2 p.m. at the United Farmworkers office at 220 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
The vigil is hosted by representatives of the United Farmworkers Foundation, Oregon Farmworker’s Union and Pineros Y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, an organization dedicated to empowering farmworkers and Oregon’s Latinx families. It is one of three happening statewide on June 3, with the other two happening in Portland and St. Paul.
The vigil is in commemoration of Sebastian Francisco Perez, a 38-year-old Guatemalan man who was found unresponsive in a field at Ernst Nursery and Farms in St. Paul after working irrigation lines. Temperatures in St. Paul that day spiked to 104 degrees.
“Sebastian Francisco Perez’s death was absolutely preventable,” said Reyna Lopez, executive director of PCUN. “It shouldn’t have taken a loss of precious life for Oregon leaders to take action but that is what’s happening. We are urgently working with Oregon OSHA to develop emergency rules to protect workers so no one has to choose between their health and their paycheck.”
Farmworker advocates are pushing for a variety of new rules which they will discuss at the vigil. Those include taking breaks in shaded areas, cold and clean water, programs to prevent heat-related illness, protections against retaliation and ending work days when temperatures exceed 90 degrees.
