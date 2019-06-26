MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police officer James Farr found Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo on his kitchen floor, soaked in blood.
Farr was on duty in the small town Friday when he got the callout at 12:24 a.m. to respond to a stabbing at 604 Ward St., the duplex Rodriguez-Calvillo, his girlfriend and their toddler called home, according to the police affidavit to search the residence, surrounding area and vehicles. Milton-Freewater detective Morgan Dunlap drafted the affidavit, a public record, later that day to investigate the death of Rodriguez-Calvillo as a murder.
Fresh blood soaked Rodriguez-Calvillo’s shirt and covered his hands, arms, torso and face. Rodriguez-Calvillo gripped his chest with both hands. He labored for air and grimaced. Farr applied pressure to help stop the flow of blood from the wound in Rodriguez-Calvillo’s chest. The affidavit also recounted the officer asked Rodriguez-Calvillo who stabbed him.
“I don’t know,” he replied.
An ambulance rushed Rodriguez-Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, which transferred him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. He died en route at 3:25 a.m. He was 22.
Officers interviewed Rodriguez-Calvillo’s girlfriend and their neighbors, photographed much of the residence and obtained a DNA sample, according to the affidavit. Police saw droplets of blood in the living room but noted there was no visible blood on the sidewalk or the covered porch. Police also looked at Rodriguez-Calvillo’s cellphone messages.
The affidavit revealed Milton-Freewater police questioned whether Rodriguez-Calvillo’s did not know who stabbed him. Still, officers have yet to make an arrest. Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer has stated the homicide is an open investigation.
Rodriguez-Calvillo also went by the name Cristian Alejandro Rodriguez, among other aliases. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements for his services.
