PENDLETON — McKay Elementary School class size looks to grow significantly from fourth grade last year to fifth grade for 2022-23.
Fourth grade had just 19 students per teacher in 2021-22, according to Matt Yoshioka, director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for the Pendleton School District. But class size could rise to 29 in fifth grade for the coming year, he estimated.
Such a projected sharp spike in the student-to-teacher ratio concerns families with children in grade school.
“Several parents have contacted the district to get answers,” said Amy Marvin, mother of a McKay fifth grader, “and there has not been a response. Funding does not seem to be an issue, according to several educators I have spoken to. This would be a huge increase in class size for kids still catching up from pandemic online schooling.”
She said no other school in the district will have classes this large.
Moving resources to meet needs
According to Yoshioka, the class size increase doesn’t result from a reduction in fifth grade instructors.
“McKay has never had more than two fifth grade teachers,” he said, “but it does have three in fourth grade this year. Historically, 29 is not out of line in a fifth grade class. It matches what fifth grade has experienced at Washington, with 24 to 25 this year, and Sherwood, with 27 this year.”
The district shifts resources around to keep class sizes as even as possible, Yoshioka explained.
“There’s an age bubble at McKay,” he pointed out. “Next year, fifth grade at McKay will have 29 students per teacher, but the year after that, only 22 per class. Last year the classes were 29 and 30 in fifth grade at McKay. This year they were 17 and 19 due to a smaller group coming through.”
Enrollment in the district dropped about 36 elementary students this year, which means less state funding.
“When we lose funding, we have to make adjustments.” Yoshioka said.
The district had to look at the big picture as a whole to keep class sizes down as best as possible to make decisions based on the resources it has, Yoshioka stressed.
"A fifth grade class with a size of 27 to 30 is not out of our norm for any of our schools," he concluded. "We continue to make K-3 classrooms the highest priority in keeping class sizes down as these grades have been shown to be the most critical to a child's academic development."
Some parents worry about effects of larger classes
Marvin noted the Oregon Education Department reported average state class size in 2019-20 for fifth grade was 22 students and studies show optimal class size is 15 to 20.
Marvin said her son isn't struggling as much as some fellow students, because her husband is a teacher. Nursing instructor Tiffany Tovar's son however is falling behind. She is concerned about the effect of a 30% increase in student-teacher ratio.
"I have seven students in my class," Tovar said. "I can't imagine teaching and grading 31."
Her son already was on an Individualized Education Program before online learning during the pandemic put him further behind the curve. He needed extra help in reading and math, requiring in-person instruction.
"This year he experienced an exponential amount of growth, being back in school, playing catch up after the pandemic," Tovar said. "I fear overcrowding and teacher burnout next year. It's not reasonable to expect one teacher to meet the needs of 31 students."
Sherwood to have most fifth graders in district
Yoshioka said the district’s largest group of fifth graders next year will be at Sherwood Elementary School.
"Even larger groups are coming up at Sherwood over the next three years, at 96 to 104 students per year. McKay and Washington do not have such large groups. Sherwood is also our largest school by enrollment, currently at 461 students."
The district has no plans to reduce the number of fifth grade teachers at any school, he said, but Sherwood is getting another grade teacher. Rather than a new position, he said, the district is shifting staff at Sherwood.
"Based on projections, we will have a smaller group of incoming first graders at Sherwood this fall," Yoshioka concluded. "We do not need five first grade teachers there. We will have four grade one teachers at Sherwood and one additional fifth grade teacher, but the number of total teachers at Sherwood has not increased. Class sizes are still projected to be 20 or 21."
