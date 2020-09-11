Safety measures

In order to protect yourself from the wildfire smoke, the Oregon Health Authority recommends the following:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

Limit activity outdoors.

If you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.

Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves, for example.

Check current air quality conditions. Go to www.oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Remember that while cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke, they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.

Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting healthoregon.org/wildfires.