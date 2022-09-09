PILOT ROCK — No one was injured Thursday morning, Sept. 8, when an airplane made an emergency landing near Pilot Rock.
The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra 200 landed at about 10 a.m. in a field east of Pilot Rock on Alkali Canyon Road.
Three people were on board and all were OK. The pilots and passengers declined to comment about the event.
The aircraft took off from Redding, California, at 7:15 a.m., and was meant to land in Pendleton around the time of the emergency landing, according to Federal Aviation Administration information.
The Pendleton Fire Department and Pilot Rock Rural Fire Department responded to the emergency landing.
“There was a pilot and two souls,” Pilot Rock Fire Capt. Brian Hemphill said. “Everybody is fine.”
He said the pilot will need to contact the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will conduct an investigation. Then it will be up to the owner to decide on how to move the aircraft.
The Beechcraft is registered as co-owned by Rodney K. Pierson and Jonne A. Pierson, of Redding, California.
The cause of the emergency landing has not yet been determined.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
Sign in with
