Mountain travelers stopping for a hot meal or fresh baked bread will soon have a place to sit back and stay a while — and it’s just across the road. Ren and Victoria Williams, who operate the Outpost farm stand and the Alpine Outpost restaurant on Highway 204 between Weston and Elgin, are working to turn the vacant building across the highway back into a bed-and-breakfast.
The house, with four bedrooms, a hot tub, and a large kitchen and living room, was once the Tamarack Inn Bed-and-Breakfast. The previous owners closed it several years ago, according to Ren Williams, due to health problems. Ren said an investor purchased it, and he and his wife will manage and operate it. He hopes to retain the name “Tamarack.”
Wood-paneled walls and A-frame ceilings give the place a cabin-like feel. With the exception of one bedroom that’s under construction, the place is almost ready for visitors. The couple awaits permits, and plans to open to the public within six weeks. In the summer, they hope to add RV hookups in the back of the property.
“It’s nice we didn’t have to do much work (on the place),” Victoria said. “They kept it up well.”
The couple have big plans for the space. In the large, open kitchen, they’d like to host classes for things like baking and soap-making. They hope to bring back the weekend brunch that the previous owners used to host.
Reopening the bed-and-breakfast is the couple’s latest step in trying to tap into the mountain’s potential.
“We’ve decided to really bring the mountain back to what it used to be,” Ren said.
Though there have been businesses on the highway between Weston and Elgin, many have struggled to stay afloat.
“The whole story on this mountain is that 10 years ago, everything just kind of died for its own reasons,” Victoria said.
Revival
The Williamses initially planned for their stay in the Blues to be short.
Three years ago they came to the area to visit relatives who had a home in the mountains. The relatives asked them to stay and take care of the place for a while until they found someone else to do so. Soon, they decided to make Tollgate their home.
Victoria is originally from Austria, and went to culinary school before working in everything from five-star hotels to small restaurants. Ren, born in Canada and raised in Asia, worked in mining and has lived all over the world, including Brazil and Morocco. Before coming to Oregon, the couple were in Peru for five years where Ren worked in copper mining.
Soon they started gardening as a hobby, but decided to set up a small farm stand to sell extra vegetables. They soon started selling fresh bread and other baked goods they made themselves. They made the stand self-service, asking people to leave money for the items they took.
“That’s when we discovered there was such a need for something on the mountain,” Ren said.
A year ago in February, the couple bought a building a few miles down the road and turned it into the Alpine Outpost restaurant. That building had previously been the Tollgate Store and Restaurant, owned by Jeff Pinsker. Pinsker closed the store in June of 2017, which caused some concern among mountain residents, drivers and snowmobilers, who now found themselves without a nearby place to stop in the mountains for food and warmth.
The Alpine Outpost has lunch and dinner items like sandwiches and pizzas, as well as seasonal items depending on what’s in the garden. The bakery churns out scones, cakes and cookies, selling 33,000 cookies from June of 2018 to January of 2019.
Victoria hopes to introduce some more traditional European foods to the menu, such as wild game options.
“Here, we’re the only place, so I still want to keep the burgers and pizzas on the menu,” Victoria said. “I still think we can cater to the families who have to stick to their budget, as well as people who have their second or third home up here and want to splurge.”
The Alpine Outpost restaurant walls are covered in Bigfoot memorabilia, including handprints and footprints. Victoria said that’s a small portion of what the previous owner had. Last summer they held a Bigfoot conference, and hope to repeat that this year.
“We want it to be a whole weekend,” Ren said. “This year it’s going to be even bigger.”
The Williamses see many more opportunities to bring people to the mountain.
Ren said he envisions events throughout the year. Each season, he said, brings a new crowd. While they’re busy in the winter with snowmobilers and skiiers, the summer brings campers and hikers, and they get hunters throughout the year. He hopes to eventually start an Oktoberfest.
“There’s no limit to what can be done up here,” Ren said.
Staffing
The couple has eight employees at the restaurant and farm stand, as well as some seasonal workers.
“I’m kind of a do-it-all guy,” said Bob “Hutch” Hutchins, who on Thursday was busy chopping vegetables and grilling in the kitchen. “Somedays I wear a waitress apron, and somedays a carpenter belt. Today it’s all of the above.”
Hutch lives in Elgin, and has been working for the Outpost for about nine months.
He had spent his career working in road construction. When he retired, he and his wife moved to the area and he began helping his wife, who has worked in the restaurant business for many years. A month later, he heard about a job at the Alpine Outpost. He walked in, and was hired after a short conversation with Ren.
Hutch said he loves interacting with new travelers, as well as the people he works for.
“He’s definitely a people person,” he said of Ren.
Ren said he hopes they will continue to be a place travelers, as well as locals, can gather.
“It’s nice that the whole community has been able to watch us grow,” he said.
